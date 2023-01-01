ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws in front of his sons, and it was adorable

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first NBA player since 1982 with back-to-back 40-point, 20-rebound performances. It helped the Bucks break their four-game losing streak, but it clearly wasn’t fully satisfactory for the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo was 14-of-21 from the free-throw line, marking the second consecutive game in which he missed at least six free throws during the contest.
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Wizards

Washington Wizards (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 32.1 points per game. The Bucks are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Pacers vs. Raptors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The Indiana Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.84 points per matchup before their game Monday. They will play host again and welcome the Toronto Raptors to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Toronto likes a good challenge.
Tickets surge for Sunday Packers game

MILWAUKEE — A couple of months ago, you didn't need to shell out much money for Green Bay Packers tickets. But now that the team is in playoff contention, prices are already surging. Ticket King in Milwaukee is already flooded with calls. "When the Pack went up significantly into...
