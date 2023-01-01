Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
NBA Fans Say LeBron James Is Better Than Giannis Antetokounmpo After His Latest Performance
LeBron James has been on a tear this season so far averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.
Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws in front of his sons, and it was adorable
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first NBA player since 1982 with back-to-back 40-point, 20-rebound performances. It helped the Bucks break their four-game losing streak, but it clearly wasn’t fully satisfactory for the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo was 14-of-21 from the free-throw line, marking the second consecutive game in which he missed at least six free throws during the contest.
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.
Wilbon Rips Rivera for ‘Dumbest Ever’ Commanders Wentz Move
The Washington Commanders' 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns was a death blow to their playoff hopes.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Wizards
Washington Wizards (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 32.1 points per game. The Bucks are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Pacers vs. Raptors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Indiana Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.84 points per matchup before their game Monday. They will play host again and welcome the Toronto Raptors to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Toronto likes a good challenge.
Former Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon returning to the sideline on Tuesday
No one knows if Mark Turgeon will ever return to the court as a coach, but the former Maryland basketball coach will be courtside as a TV announcer for the first time on Tuesday. Turgeon is listed as the TV analyst for the Ball State-Toledo game on Tuesday, according to...
Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers look to start the new year off with a win as they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
Knicks vs. Suns: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The New York Knicks haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Jan. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Knicks going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
Tickets surge for Sunday Packers game
MILWAUKEE — A couple of months ago, you didn't need to shell out much money for Green Bay Packers tickets. But now that the team is in playoff contention, prices are already surging. Ticket King in Milwaukee is already flooded with calls. "When the Pack went up significantly into...
