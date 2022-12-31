Read full article on original website
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield girls basketball snags road win at Eau Claire Memorial
EAU CLAIRE – The Marshfield girls basketball came responded after suffering its first loss of the season with a huge road win, taking down Eau Claire Memorial 69-62 in a nonconference battle between top sectional contenders on Tuesday night at Memorial High School. The Tigers shot 55 percent from...
marshfieldareasports.com
Stratford boys basketball cruises to home win over Assumption
STRATFORD – The Stratford boys basketball team found its offensive rhythm early, putting up 39 points in the first half and exceeding that in the second as it rolled to an 81-57 victory over Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in a Marawood Conference South Division game Tuesday night at Stratford High School.
marshfieldareasports.com
Auburndale girls basketball drops home conference game agianst Edgar
AUBURNDALE – Edgar held Auburndale to just 13 points in the first half and was able to extend its lead in the second, pushing past the Eagles 54-37 in a Marawood Conference South Division girls basketball game Tuesday night at Auburndale High School. Edgar led 20-13 at halftime and...
marshfieldareasports.com
Mosinee surges past Marshfield boys hockey
MOSINEE – Marshfield took a lead midway through the first period before Mosinee put up four unanswered goals and never looked back, downing the Tigers 8-3 in a nonconference boys hockey match Tuesday. Blake Meissner scored off an assist from Charlie Kenney 8:50 into the game to give the...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
WSAW
Cause of Wisconsin Rapids garage fire under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue around 6:14 a.m. Chief Todd Eckes said the fire was called by a passerby.
WBAY Green Bay
2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County. Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.
WSAW
1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
WSAW
9 charged in Adams County drug investigation
DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
wizmnews.com
Fort McCoy and other military bases seek millions to fix damages attributed to Afghan refugees
American military bases that took in refugees from Afghanistan last year, including Fort McCoy near Sparta, claim the visitors caused extensive damage to government property. According to a report by UPI, the Defense Department says it will cost $270 million to repair damage reported at those bases, and more than half of that amount reportedly could be spent at Fort McCoy. Bases say furniture and cots were broken, or were otherwise ruined by spray paint and what was called “human biological matter.”
