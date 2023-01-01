Read full article on original website
Man stabbed in neck with scissors near Times Square
A man was stabbed in the neck with scissors near Times Square Saturday as revelers packed the streets watch the ball drop and ring in the new year, cops and witnesses said. The slashing occurred around 8:45 p.m. New Year’s Eve when a fight broke out between two men on West 42nd Street and 6th Avenue, police said. A tourist visiting from San Diego to watch the New Year’s Eve festivities for the first time told The Post the victim grabbed a pair of scissors from his backpack when the attacker landed a punch, knocking him out. The knifeman then knocked the...
Machete attack suspect Trevor Bickford targeted NYPD as ‘enemy of the state:’ sources
The 19-year-old alleged Islamic radical suspected in the New Year’s Eve machete attack on NYPD cops had specifically sought to target “a uniformed officer” or someone armed because he believed them to be an “enemy of the state,” sources told The Post on Sunday. Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, allegedly went to Midtown on Saturday night to assault police officers or “someone with a gun,” the sources said he told the feds after his arrest. The suspect allegedly said he’d hatched the plot as recently as Friday, according to sources. Bickford “found religion” after his father’s overdose death in 2018 and became...
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC metro station
The two individuals were involved in an altercation before the shooting amid the evening rush of commuters on the city's transit system.
Suspected serial shooter in New York spree turns himself in after citywide manhunt
A several hours-long manhunt spread out across New York came to a peaceful conclusion after the serial shooter suspected of carrying out three separate shootings turned himself into authorities.The New York Police Department said during a press conference on Tuesday that Sundance Oliver, 28, had turned himself in at the 77th Precinct shortly after 7am, ending the nearly 24-hour shooting spree and manhunt across Brooklyn and Manhattan.Throughout the deadly 16-hour shooting spree, Oliver is accused of fatally injuring two people, including a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old. He also injured a 96-year-old man in the ankle.The attacks began unfolding at approximately...
‘Unprovoked’: 19-Year-Old Man Swung Machete at 3 NYPD Officers on New Year’s Eve, Cops Say
Cops in New York, New York, say an “unprovoked” machete-wielding man attacked three police officers on New Year’s Eve. No one died, though one of the cops sustained a large laceration and a skull fracture, and another received a laceration to the head. One of the officers shot the suspect in the shoulder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a press conference early Sunday. All four people were hospitalized. The three officers are described as being in stable condition. Authorities described one of them as being a rookie, who just graduated from the academy on Friday.
‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage
Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
Robert De Niro breaks silence as he’s seen leaving $69,000-a-month townhouse hours after serial burglar targeted home
ROBERT De Niro has spoken out about a break-in at his home where a serial burglar attempted to steal the gifts from under his tree. The A-lister was spotted leaving his $69,000-a-month rental following the break-in on Monday morning. De Niro confirmed that he was "ok" after suspect Shanice Aviles...
Texas woman quits her job on the first day of work after a robber nearly stabbed her in the neck: 'I could've died'
"While I'm in the ambulance, that's when I break. And I'm like, 'I could've died. Something could've happened to me," Almaguer said.
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for Help
Amanda Morales the cop that ran over Eric ColePhoto bySpringfield, Ohio Police Division/ Facebook. Black Man Run Over By Cop After He Called 911 For Gunshot Wound. I was shocked when I watched a video recently posted on YouTube, courtesy of online show Indisputable (see link above) about a man who was killed by someone meant to protect civilians, instead of getting the help he needed. Also mentioned on the video are the corrupt police department, inconsistent reports and a jury that is apparently crooked, how disappointing. In Springfield, Ohio, Eric Cole, a black man died due to being run over by a police cruiser driven by police officer Amanda Rosales after he called the police because of a gunshot wound he sustained from a domestic dispute. He was lying on the street as a result of the gunshot when he made the emergency call but unfortunately without an ambulance, Rosales with the cruiser showed up and ran him over instead of helping him. Cole, a father of three was transported from the scene by the local fire department to Springfield Regional Medical Center and afterwards airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Shooter who killed two Mississippi cops IDed as 43-year-old mom and veterinarian
The Mississippi woman who shot to death two cops in a hotel parking lot was identified Thursday as a 43-year-old veterinarian and mother — and she pulled the trigger in front of her young daughter, police said Thursday. Amy Brogdon Anderson, of Ocean Springs, is accused of opening fire while sitting with her 10-year-old daughter in her SUV outside Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis after police called child protective services at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according wlox.com. Anderson — who had no criminal history and was reportedly well-liked in the community — had spent 30 minutes speaking to Sgt. Steven Robin, 34,...
Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom
Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Dead New York Man Who Lived 'Under The Radar' Was Actually High-Profile Missing Connecticut Dad
A man known as "Richard King" in upstate New York died recently as a result of a medical emergency, and authorities discovered he was really Connecticut family man Robert Hoagland, who disappeared nearly 10 years ago. The high-profile cold case of a missing Connecticut man took a bizarre turn this...
Accused hoarder whose dog plunged to its death is driving neighbors away: court papers
This Soho building has gone to the dogs. An accused hoarder under investigation for animal abuse after one of her pups fatally plunged from her third-story window, has nearly driven away her last neighbor — making her and her pack of seven pooches the lone residents in the five-story building, the landlord claims in court papers. Landlord Hung Thanh Inc has sued in a bid to oust Stacey Kirkland, claiming she’s been threatening other residents; clogged the hallways with Amazon packages and has allowed her nine dogs to relieve themselves inside, filling the building with a putrid stench. Residents...
Former Oklahoma Police Officer Admits To Stealing $345 From Dead Woman’s Hotel Room
A former police officer in Oklahoma pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft he committed while on-duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, formerly a Sapulpa, police officer, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement
Subway crowd in DC runs in terror as off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots armed man who shoved him - pair grapple and fall over wall
Commuters fled in terror after an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man who got into a fight with him which escalated when they fell eight feet onto the subway platform. Newly released surveillance footage from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority shows the moment Troy Bullock, 28, shoved an off-duty FBI agent who has yet to be named, at the Metro Center station on Wednesday.
Man charged with attempted murder in machete attack on NYPD officers
NEW YORK CITY — The 19-year-old accused of attacking three police officers near Times Square as people gathered to ring in the new year on Saturday has been charged with attempted murder, police said. In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, police said Trevor Bickford was also charged...
32-year-old man killed during freak accident on Gowanus Expressway: cops
A Queens man was killed during a freak incident involving four cars on the Gowanus Expressway early Saturday morning, police said. Manoj Thapa, 32, of Ridgewood, was struck down while checking out damage that had occurred to his vehicle on the Gowanus, near 55th Street in Sunset Park, shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said. The deadly episode unfolded when Thapa stopped his Toyota Camry behind a Nissan Sentra that had become disabled in the right lane, authorities said. A third motorist, behind the wheel of a Toyota Venza SUV, then clipped Thapa’s Camry, an NYPD spokesman said. The driver of the Venza then pulled over, got out of his SUV and then began surveying the damage with Thapa, who was also out of his vehicle, police said. That’s when tragedy struck and a BMW slammed into Thapa, pinning him against his own car, police said. Thapa was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. The 24-year-old driver of the BMW stayed with his vehicle, police said. Both he and the driver of the Toyota Venza went to Lutheran Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Suspect in NYC police stabbing may have Islamic extremist ties
New York City investigators are reportedly looking into whether Trevor Bickford, the suspect accused of stabbing two NYPD officers, has ties to Islamic extremism.
Cops Shoot Teen Suspect After Knife Attack Near NYC Ball Drop
A suspect swung a machete-style blade at two NYPD cops just outside the secure area where revelers were gathered to ring in the new year—and was then shot by one of the cops. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to NBC New York. It unfolded a couple of hours before the midnight ball drop in Times Square, and some revelers waiting to get into the area reportedly ran in panic. The suspect was identified on Sunday as 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to the New York Post. The paper said that while Bickford did not have a criminal record, he was on the radar of the FBI in Boston. Authorities are also investigating whether Bickford had penned “jihadist writings online and traveled to New York to target police on New Year’s Eve,” NBC reported. Read it at NBC New York
Three NYPD officers injured in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square
Three New York City Police Department officers were hospitalised after a man allegedly attacked them with a machete several blocks from New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, according to officials.A 19-year-old man allegedly armed with a machete approached the officers near West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 10.10pm on 31 December, just outside a high-security zone where New Year revelers are screened at checkpoints entering Times Square.The suspect allegedly attempted to strike one officer before striking the other two officers in the head with the blade, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced at a late-night press conference addressing...
