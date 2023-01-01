Read full article on original website
Texas withdraws appeal to court order blocking gun law that banned adults under 21 from carrying firearms
Texas has withdrawn its appeal of a court decision that ruled a law preventing adults younger than 21 from obtaining an open carry license was unconstitutional.
Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023
NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
These are the gun control laws passed in 2022
Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
Illinois Democrats want to act with 'urgency' on proposal banning assault weapons
Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons —joining states such as California and New York that have enacted similar bans. First introduced during the final week of the veto session by House firearm safety and reform working group chairman Rep. Bob...
Anti-Gun Violence Group Airs TV Commercial Promoting Assault Weapons Ban
CHICAGO — A week after three days-worth of testimonial hearings took place on House Bill 5855 — legislation aiming to put an assault weapons ban in place in Illinois — an anti-gun violence group continues to advocate for the bill’s passing. ‘Protect Illinois Communities’ has bought time on Chicago TV, cable streaming and digital with […]
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Federal judge blocks new gun restrictions from taking effect
Ruling follows previous federal judge saying Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied to block new gun control regulations to take effect, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114, which was approved by Oregon voters at the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her decision Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered that the defendants in a case against Measure 114, Gov. Kate...
The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State
Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
People Can Now Carry Guns Without A License In Half Of America's States
A remarkably successful effort to make firearms easier to carry has swept across the country over the past 12 years.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
It's Time to Admit It: The Democrats' Gun Control Laws Are Racist | Opinion
Once again, a new report shows that Black Americans are the main ones suffering from skyrocketing crime rates across the country.
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
The Supreme Court Will Consider A 'Dangerous' Theory That Could Break American Democracy
The independent state legislature theory is “historically implausible,” “antithetical” to the Constitution and rooted in an “utterly discredited” and “phony” historical document.
From January 1, Concealed Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in Georgia Without a Permit – Constitutional Carry Becomes Law
Some restrictions will still apply to gun owners though. On Sunday January 1, so-called constitutional carry laws come fully into effect in Georgia. These will mean that concealed carry of handguns becomes legal in the Peach State.
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
Judge rules Illinois law eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional
A judge in Illinois has ruled that the portion of the SAFE-T Act that ends cash bail in the state is unconstitutional.
Crumbl Cookies locations face $58K in fines after violating child labor laws
Multiple Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $58,000 in fines for violating child labor regulations in six states, affecting 46 minor-aged workers, according to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Labor. The violations were said to have occurred at 11 franchises in six states, according to the release. Four of the locations mentioned were in Utah. A federal investigation found young employees, between the ages of...
Lawmakers, officials react to SAFE-T Act ruling
(WMBD) — House Bill 1095, or the SAFE-T Act, was ruled unconstitutional by a Kankakee judge Wednesday night. While the state is filing an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court, lawmakers and elected officials have released statements in reaction to the original ruling. Today’s ruling is a setback for...
Doug Mastriano and the Jan. 6 committee: See where the state senator is mentioned in Jenna Ellis’ deposition
Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer who was part of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, testified in March before the House January 6th Select Committee. After the 2020 election, Pa. state Sen. Doug Mastriano promoted Trump’s election-fraud lie in part by spearheading a meeting in Gettysburg, during which Ellis claimed there was voter fraud in Pa. – without providing any proof. There is no evidence to support those claims.
