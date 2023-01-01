ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

These are the gun control laws passed in 2022

Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
DELAWARE STATE
WGN News

Anti-Gun Violence Group Airs TV Commercial Promoting Assault Weapons Ban

CHICAGO — A week after three days-worth of testimonial hearings took place on House Bill 5855 — legislation aiming to put an assault weapons ban in place in Illinois — an anti-gun violence group continues to advocate for the bill’s passing. ‘Protect Illinois Communities’ has bought time on Chicago TV, cable streaming and digital with […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Portland Tribune

Federal judge blocks new gun restrictions from taking effect

Ruling follows previous federal judge saying Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied to block new gun control regulations to take effect, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114, which was approved by Oregon voters at the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her decision Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered that the defendants in a case against Measure 114, Gov. Kate...
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Crumbl Cookies locations face $58K in fines after violating child labor laws

Multiple Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $58,000 in fines for violating child labor regulations in six states, affecting 46 minor-aged workers, according to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Labor. The violations were said to have occurred at 11 franchises in six states, according to the release. Four of the locations mentioned were in Utah. A federal investigation found young employees, between the ages of...
UTAH STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Lawmakers, officials react to SAFE-T Act ruling

(WMBD) — House Bill 1095, or the SAFE-T Act, was ruled unconstitutional by a Kankakee judge Wednesday night. While the state is filing an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court, lawmakers and elected officials have released statements in reaction to the original ruling. Today’s ruling is a setback for...
ILLINOIS STATE
WITF

Doug Mastriano and the Jan. 6 committee: See where the state senator is mentioned in Jenna Ellis’ deposition

Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer who was part of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, testified in March before the House January 6th Select Committee. After the 2020 election, Pa. state Sen. Doug Mastriano promoted Trump’s election-fraud lie in part by spearheading a meeting in Gettysburg, during which Ellis claimed there was voter fraud in Pa. – without providing any proof. There is no evidence to support those claims.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

