Four people have died after two helicopters crashed mid-air over Sea World on the Gold Coast in Australia. Three others were left critically injured after the collision just outside the theme park at around 2pm on Monday, 2 January. This footage shows the scene as crews responded to the incident in Queensland. Acting inspector Gary Worrell said initial reports were showing that one helicopter was taking off as the other was landing.

