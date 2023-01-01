Not long after FTX filed for bankruptcy, the exchange suffered a cyber-attack that resulted in the theft of tokens worth $372 million. FTX witnessed abnormal outflows of tokens worth almost $700 million within a time frame of 24 hours. The intrusion was regarded as being the work of an external hacker. The rumour of FTX being looted by employees made the Commission step in and take control of digital assets worth $3.5 billion on November 12. These assets were seized shortly after the exchange filed for bankruptcy.

4 DAYS AGO