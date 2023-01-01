Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
WTVM
Columbus Recorder’s Court swears in new chief judge
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recorder’s Court in Georgia has a new chief judge. The Honorable David B. Ranieri is the new Chief Judge of the Recorder’s Court in Columbus. He will take over in January. Ranieri is an Army veteran who served as a JAG officer and has...
lootpress.com
Chief Justices for Supreme Court of Appeals 2023, 2024 announced
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Supreme Court of Appeals for the State of West Virginia has announced that Justice Beth Walker will be Chief Justice of the court beginning January 1, 2023. Justice Tim Armstead has been designated by the Supreme Court to serve as chief justice in the...
crypto-economy.com
The Bahamas Captured $3.5 Billion From FTX
Not long after FTX filed for bankruptcy, the exchange suffered a cyber-attack that resulted in the theft of tokens worth $372 million. FTX witnessed abnormal outflows of tokens worth almost $700 million within a time frame of 24 hours. The intrusion was regarded as being the work of an external hacker. The rumour of FTX being looted by employees made the Commission step in and take control of digital assets worth $3.5 billion on November 12. These assets were seized shortly after the exchange filed for bankruptcy.
