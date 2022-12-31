Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
stonehillskyhawks.com
Bramanti Collects Second NEC Player of the Week Award
EASTON, Mass. (January 3, 2023) – Stonehill College fifth-year guard Emily Bramanti has been named the Northeast Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season the league office announced this afternoon. Bramanti, who earned the women's program's first NEC Player of the Week recognition on December...
stonehillskyhawks.com
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Women's Basketball Makes NEC Debut at CCSU Monday
History will be made this afternoon as Stonehill College makes its Northeast Conference debut against Central Connecticut State University in the NEC opener for both at Detrick Gymnasium. The Skyhawks are looking to build off a split of its six December contests following an 82-71 victory over Queens (N.Y.) College in its non-conference finale at Merkert Gymnasium on Thursday. The Blue Devils head into their NEC opener following a ten-day layoff after an 86-35 setback at Boston College on December 22.
Sporting News
What channel is Penn State vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
Timeless winter photos of Penn State's campus in the early 1900s
Few things are as nostalgic as a trip down memory lane in your old college town. Add in some winter weather, go back almost a century, and the result can be stunning. Penn State's official Facebook page gave their followers a unique dose of that nostalgia this week when it shared some classic winter photos of the main campus from 1926 to 1939. The photos feature the Pennsylvania State University's Old Main, originally called "Main Building," a significant and historic building on campus. Old Main currently serves as the administrative center of the university and houses the offices of the president and other officials.
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
Get free winter clothing in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re in need of a pair of gloves, a hat or any other winter gear, the YWCA in Cambria County has you covered. On Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cuddles for Kids organization will be holding a winter gear giveaway. The YWCA is located at 526 Somerset […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands
DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
wtaj.com
Family welcomes New Year’s Day Baby ‘Gracie’ at UPMC Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple welcomed their third baby just minutes into the New Year at UPMC Altoona. Max Glasson and Erin Vigne were overjoyed to meet their baby girl Gracie. She joined the world, and 2023, at just over 6.7 pounds at 12:16 am on January 1, 2023.
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slides on Icy Road, Into Oncoming Traffic on Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash in “inclement weather conditions” on Route 322. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 3, the occurred at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
wtaj.com
Meet Diesel, the gentle giant from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.
Benzel’s closes factory outlet store in Altoona for good, plans expansion
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Benzel’s has announced that their Altoona factory outlet store has closed for good with the start of the new year. The outlet store closed its doors on New Year’s Eve after more than 60 years of being open to the public. The company took to its Facebook page and delivered the […]
fox29.com
DA: Pennsylvania troopers justified in killing driver after chase, gunfire
GREENSBURG, Pa - A western Pennsylvania prosecutor has ruled that state troopers were justified in shooting and killing a driver after a high-speed pursuit through three counties ended in an exchange of gunfire last month. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she reviewed videos, reports, witness interviews and evidence...
wccsradio.com
TROOP A, INDIANA NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY ENFORCEMENT PERIOD RESULTS
Members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit arrested thirteen motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or combination of alcohol and drugs over the three-day New Year’s holiday enforcement period. Troopers also made 16 self-initiated criminal arrests. The following is a summary of crash and...
wccsradio.com
FATAL SHOOTING ON ROUTE 22 IN NOVEMBER JUSTIFIED
The district attorney for Westmoreland County determined that the shooting of a suspect by police in New Alexandria in November was justified. Reports say 35 year old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown was shot around 3:00 in the afternoon on November 3rd on Route 22 at the intersection with Rushwood Road. That came after he led police on a chase that started in a suburb of Johnstown. Pretlor fled from police in Richland Township as they were in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest in connection with the domestic violence incident involving a gun. State Police and a Blairsville police officer assisted in the pursuit when it went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. After going 45 miles and sometimes reaching 100 mph, the chase came to an end when Pretlor tried to turn his car into the eastbound lanes and he was blocked by state troopers.
Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year's Day. City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask along with yellow and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
