Mountain Brook, AL

280living.com

All-South Metro Football Team: Local stars recognized

The 2022 high school football season featured plenty of standout moments and highlight reel performances. Now, it’s time to release the annual Starnes Media All-South Metro Football Team. Homewood senior quarterback Woods Ray is this year’s overall Player of the Year, leading Homewood to a 10-win season and to...
HOMEWOOD, AL
280living.com

Hornets win 1st state cross-country title

The weather was cold, dreary and gloomy the day of the state cross-country meet. But to Trey Lee and the rest of the Chelsea High School team, it felt like a bright, warm, sunny day. That’s because the Chelsea girls team won the Class 7A state meet Nov. 5 at...
CHELSEA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball 2023 Signee To Join Team Early

Nate Oats left an extra scholarship spot open for the 2022-2023 season, but a longtime Alabama signee will soon fill that empty spot. Davin Cosby, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is one of four Alabama signees from the 2023 recruiting cycle. Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton of his plans to enroll early in the spring semester on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pleasant Grove, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

PLEASANT GROVE, AL
golobos.com

UAB OC/Interim Head Coach Vincent Named Offensive Coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named offensive coordinator by Danny Gonzales. The 47-year old has been a Division I offensive coordinator since 2014.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Long Snapper Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama long snapper Gabe Pugh has entered the transfer portal. "I am very thankful to the University of Alabama for four memorable football seasons," wrote Pugh. "After much thought and consideration, I have entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility." The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Ellis Robinson includes Alabama in his Top 5

Ellis Robinson announced his top five Saturday via Twitter, and he included Alabama football. Robinson is a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is originally from Connecticut, and he is considered one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class. Colorado, Georgia, Miami and LSU rounded out his top five.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl

Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening

MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is at an all-time high around the country, including right here in Birmingham. BPD investigated 134 murders in 2022, including 10 they call justifiable. Many of the homicides are from traumatic injury, like a gunshot wound. A local doctor is reminding the community that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Be weather aware: Severe weather expected for Shelby County on Tuesday

A new year is here, but the same Alabama weather is upon is with warm temperatures and the threat of severe weather on the horizon. Amid a warm stretch, a front expected to make its way through Alabama on Tuesday, Jan. 2 will bring the threat of severe weather to the Shelby County area during the afternoon and evening hours.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
myozarksonline.com

ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 63, 6 MILES NORTH OF HOUSTON

A SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 63, 6 MILES NORTH OF HOUSTON LEFT AN ALABAMA MAN WITH MINOR INJURIES. STATE PATROL REPORTED A 2016 HONDA ODYSSEY, OPERATED BY ROBERT NEWTON OF MOODY ALABAMA WAS SOUTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 63, TRAVELED OFF THE LEFT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, STRUCK A GUARD RAIL, AND SLID DOWN AN EMBANKMENT…..NEWTON SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO TEXAS COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL BY TEXAS COUNTY AMBULANCE….
MOODY, AL

