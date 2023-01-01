Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, and Stuart Skinner can’t be considered prospects anymore since they are now officially rookies in the NHL and have all played at least 30 NHL games. That moves the needle to the next batch of talent: a couple have graduated, one is still dominating, and one is representing Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.
Yardbarker
Flames hold on for 3-2 win over Canucks
MacKenzie Weegar scored his first goal of the season and added an assist to pace the host Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in their New Year's Eve clash Saturday night. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who scored all three goals...
Yardbarker
Spencer Martin shines in vain as the Canucks close out 2022 with a loss in Calgary
The Vancouver Canucks said farewell in 2022 in disappointing fashion with a mistake-filled 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. In the first two periods, the Canucks’ effort level was either uninspired or non-existent. Bad decisions in the offensive zone and poor line changes kept leading to fast breaks the other way and cost them on both of Calgary’s first two goals.
Yardbarker
Blues lose Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko to injuries
St. Louis Blues forwards Ryan O'Reilly (broken foot) and Vladimir Tarasenko (hand injury) were placed on injured reserve and aren't expected to be in the ice for more than a month. The Blues said Monday that O'Reilly is scheduled to be re-evaluated in six weeks and Tarasenko could be re-evaluated...
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (21-15-2) AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS (16-17-3) 10 PM ET | ROGERS ARENA. The New York Islanders continue their Western Conference road trip with a visit to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at 10pm. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
NHL
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
Yardbarker
Mika Zibanejad, Rangers outlast Panthers
Mika Zibanejad scored twice to lead the New York Rangers to a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Sunrise, Fla. The Rangers, who never trailed, also got one goal and one assist apiece from Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and ex-Panther Vincent Trocheck. Adam Fox and Kaapo Kakko each had two assists.
Yardbarker
Lightning win 7th straight at home in rally past Coyotes
Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel each had late power-play goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning closed out 2022 by rallying to beat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. In winning their seventh straight home game and for the eighth time in nine December home matches, the Lightning had to overcome an early 2-0 deficit.
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl and Klim Kostin skate, Seattle Kraken to host Vegas Golden Knights in outdoor game and more
Some good news for the Edmonton Oilers as both Leon Draisaitl and Klim Kostin practiced Monday. Draisaitl had missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, while Kostin appeared to be seriously hurt in the Oilers’ big win over the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night. With seconds dwindling down in the third period, Kostin got tied up with a Jets played falling awkwardly into the boards.
Yardbarker
On and off-ice feuds dominated the 2022 story for the Vancouver Canucks, and that doesn’t reflect well on anybody
Conflict. Toxicity. Dysfunction. Call it what you will, but it absolutely dominated and defined the narrative for the Vancouver Canucks in the calendar year of 2022. That’s not good for anyone, nor does it reflect particularly well on anybody, or the health of the franchise as a whole. And,...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
Yardbarker
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche preview, odds for 1/2: Can Knights extend Avs' slide?
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are looking to snap a three-game skid Monday in Denver when they face the visiting Vegas Golden Knights in a clash of teams short-handed on defense. The Avalanche welcomed star Nathan MacKinnon back into the lineup on Saturday, but they still dropped a...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
