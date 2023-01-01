The Vancouver Canucks said farewell in 2022 in disappointing fashion with a mistake-filled 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. In the first two periods, the Canucks’ effort level was either uninspired or non-existent. Bad decisions in the offensive zone and poor line changes kept leading to fast breaks the other way and cost them on both of Calgary’s first two goals.

