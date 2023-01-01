Read full article on original website
Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, and Stuart Skinner can’t be considered prospects anymore since they are now officially rookies in the NHL and have all played at least 30 NHL games. That moves the needle to the next batch of talent: a couple have graduated, one is still dominating, and one is representing Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.
NHL ANNOUNCES TEAMS AND DATE FOR 2023 HERITAGE CLASSIC
The NHL's worst kept secret of the last month or so was officially confirmed on Saturday night as it was revealed that the Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic. The game will be played on Sunday, October 29th at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. This...
Tim Stutzle, Senators end Sabres' six-game winning streak
Anton Forsberg made 33 saves to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Sunday. Tim Stutzle scored twice and Claude Giroux had two assists for the Senators, who won for the third time in their past four games. Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres, who had...
Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (21-15-2) AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS (16-17-3) 10 PM ET | ROGERS ARENA. The New York Islanders continue their Western Conference road trip with a visit to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at 10pm. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders...
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
Mika Zibanejad, Rangers outlast Panthers
Mika Zibanejad scored twice to lead the New York Rangers to a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Sunrise, Fla. The Rangers, who never trailed, also got one goal and one assist apiece from Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and ex-Panther Vincent Trocheck. Adam Fox and Kaapo Kakko each had two assists.
Blues lose Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko to injuries
St. Louis Blues forwards Ryan O'Reilly (broken foot) and Vladimir Tarasenko (hand injury) were placed on injured reserve and aren't expected to be in the ice for more than a month. The Blues said Monday that O'Reilly is scheduled to be re-evaluated in six weeks and Tarasenko could be re-evaluated...
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Edmonton Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl and Klim Kostin skate, Seattle Kraken to host Vegas Golden Knights in outdoor game and more
Some good news for the Edmonton Oilers as both Leon Draisaitl and Klim Kostin practiced Monday. Draisaitl had missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, while Kostin appeared to be seriously hurt in the Oilers’ big win over the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night. With seconds dwindling down in the third period, Kostin got tied up with a Jets played falling awkwardly into the boards.
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki benched for two periods of Sweden’s comeback win to advance to semi finals at World Juniors
It’s always a close battle when Finland and Sweden match up at the World Junior Championship. Once again, that was the case on Monday as the teams were tied at one goal apiece after 40 minutes of play. Finland came out and scored in the third period to take a 2-1 lead, but Sweden came fighting back late when Leo Carlsson tied the game at two with just under four minutes remaining in the third period.
Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Month for December
NEW YORK - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the month of December. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin tied for second in the NHL with 13 tallies...
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
On and off-ice feuds dominated the 2022 story for the Vancouver Canucks, and that doesn’t reflect well on anybody
Conflict. Toxicity. Dysfunction. Call it what you will, but it absolutely dominated and defined the narrative for the Vancouver Canucks in the calendar year of 2022. That’s not good for anyone, nor does it reflect particularly well on anybody, or the health of the franchise as a whole. And,...
ALEX OVECHKIN CAPS OFF ROUT OF THE MONTRÉAL CANADIENS WITH WHOLESOME MOMENT
Alex Ovechkin's is one of the greatest stories of the NHL in the 2022-23 season, recently passing Mr. Hockey himself on the NHL's All-Time Goals list. Washington's captain is well within striking distance of The Great One's total of 894, which was thought to be untouchable until Ovechkin came along.
