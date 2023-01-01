ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Ajaye
4d ago

Sad, the first day of year and people still can't act right. How can you grow as a community while constantly destroying your own community.

WKRG News 5

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
Action News Jax

1 dead, 9 injured in downtown Mobile shooting, police say

MOBILE, Ala. — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama, authorities said. According to the Mobile Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. CST Saturday, a few blocks away from the 15th annual MoonPie Over Mobile event, which was attended by thousands of revelers, WALA-TV reported.
WALA-TV FOX10

1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
WALA-TV FOX10

34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
Alabama Now

Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral

An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
