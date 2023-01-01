Read full article on original website
Ajaye
4d ago
Sad, the first day of year and people still can't act right. How can you grow as a community while constantly destroying your own community.
Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
1 dead, 9 injured in downtown Mobile shooting, police say
MOBILE, Ala. — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama, authorities said. According to the Mobile Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. CST Saturday, a few blocks away from the 15th annual MoonPie Over Mobile event, which was attended by thousands of revelers, WALA-TV reported.
Man found shot dead in Prichard on New Year’s Eve: City of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A City of Prichard spokesperson has confirmed a man in Prichard was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Duncan, 34, was found around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Grant Ave., near West Main Street. When officers did find him he was already dead. Officials said this […]
UPDATE: Mobile police have one subject in custody set to be charged for last nights New Years Eve shooting
MPD said they have one male subject in custody from last nights shooting. He is receiving medical treatment and will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has released a statement on last night’s shooting,. “Like so many others, I am outraged at...
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
Mobile native's Tik Tok post of New Year's Eve shooting surpasses one million views
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — "It was.... well, it looked like a riot, or some kind of pandemonium running right at me, and it was pretty intense. 45-year-old Mica Neal was born in Mobile, and went to school here, so he's no stranger to the port city. He was, however,...
Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral
An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
