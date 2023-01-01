Read full article on original website
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Tonight's matchup features two teams that like to play on the interior. Here's a quick look at tonight's opponent.
A candlelight vigil was held outside the Cincinnati hospital where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is recovering after he collapsed during Monday Night Football.
LANSING, Ill. (January 2, 2023) – One of our most-often requested categories of coverage is Sports, and we have worked hard to cover the 23 sports TF South offers in 3 different seasons, as well as notable athletics from other local high schools, grade schools, churches, and miscellaneous groups.
