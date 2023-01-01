Read full article on original website
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
thelansingjournal.com
Tuesday: Fog gives way to rain
LANSING, Ill. (January 2, 2023) – The Dense Fog Advisory issued by the National Weather Service ends at 3 a.m. Tuesday, only to be replaced by morning rain. Showers are forecast to continue through much of the day, with a break midmorning and again in the afternoon. High temp: 56.
wbiw.com
Lake Station woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94
LAPORTE CO. – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42-mile marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line. A preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper...
WNDU
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old from Michigan is facing numerous OWI charges after a woman was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on New Year’s Day in LaPorte County. According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on I-94...
thelansingjournal.com
Thank you, 2022 weather photo contributors
LANSING, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – Weather was a new category for The Lansing Journal in 2022. We began posting daily weather in late January, and gradually the weather photo in each daily post became an opportunity to showcase the variety of beauty Lansing’s seasons offer. In February the Journal invited readers to submit weather photos, and we enjoyed a variety of contributors throughout the year.
fox32chicago.com
Two people injured in crash in Will County on New Year's Eve
WILL COUNTY, Illinois - Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Will County on New Year's Eve. The crash happened on the southbound side of I-55 at Route 30 around 7:30 p.m. Illinois State Police said the car went off the road, struck a guardrail, went...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago
CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
fox32chicago.com
One teenager shot dead, 3 others wounded in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood on New Year's Day
CHICAGO - One teenager was shot dead and three others wounded in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victims were shot on East 57th Street near South Prairie around 1 p.m. They were inside a Silver Kia that had been stolen on December 30. The driver...
Wyoming man allegedly drunk during deadly New Year’s Day crash in Indiana
An Indiana State Trooper said he could smell alcohol on Morrissey’s breath and noted there was evidence of “recent drug use” inside his car.
Army vet killed in North Side Hookah Lounge shooting early New Year’s Day
CHICAGO — A bouncer working at a Wicker Park hookah lounge was shot and killed early Sunday morning on New Year’s Day. Police said an armed man attempted to enter The Lyon’s Den in the 2100 block of West Division Street on the border of the neighborhoods of Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village around 1:30 […]
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for missing 14-year-old boy who got into a strange car and hasn't been seen since
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing boy named Cameron House, who got into a strange car on Friday morning and has not been seen since. House, 14, left his house and got into the car on North Paris in Irving Woods around 4 a.m. Friday. House is...
Major storm system impacts Midwest
Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
fox32chicago.com
Miracle Powell: Chicago police looking for 15-year-old girl who's been missing for more than a week
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park neighborhood for more than a week. Miracle Powell was last seen on Dec. 22 at 9:30 p.m. by family members. She is African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown...
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen fire more than 20 rounds at man on Mariano’s parking lot — and miss. Another man was killed in a similar attack at the same store last month.
Chicago — A man escaped injury after at least two gunmen opened fire on him as he left a Mariano’s in West Town on Sunday evening, the same grocery store where a man was shot to death two weeks ago. Chicago police believe the two crimes are related, according to law enforcement sources.
fox32chicago.com
Family of man shot in head voices concern over how loved one is being treated at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - A family is calling into question how a local hospital is treating their loved one. Roger Solis was accidentally shot in the head days ago in Chicago and was rushed to the emergency room. His family says he arrived at Stroger Hospital, and they allege he was immediately...
2 fatally shot in Orland Park home
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
Hundreds participate in annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Waukegan dove into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge. Hundreds of people met at the Waukegan Municipal Beach to take a chilly dip into Lake Michigan.All money raised from the event will benefit the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County - giving children with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.
fox32chicago.com
New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
