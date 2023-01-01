ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

thelansingjournal.com

Improving our game

LANSING, Ill. (January 2, 2023) – One of our most-often requested categories of coverage is Sports, and we have worked hard to cover the 23 sports TF South offers in 3 different seasons, as well as notable athletics from other local high schools, grade schools, churches, and miscellaneous groups.
LANSING, IL
cbs4indy.com

$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery is reminding folks to check their Powerball tickets after a $150,000 winning ticket was purchased recently in Merrillville. Officials said the ticket was bought at the Speedway gas station located at 9299 Broadway. The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec....
MERRILLVILLE, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates

WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
HAMMOND, IN
1440 WROK

Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve

When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler

LANSING, Ill. (January 3, 2023) – Wednesday will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday in Lansing, with a high of 38 degrees under cloudy skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
LANSING, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago fitness trainer gives advice on how to get into shape this new year

CHICAGO (CBS) – Many may say New Year's resolutions are a dime a dozen. A majority of them focus on getting into shape.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to a Chicago trainer about getting started and staying focused in the new year.For many, the new year is a time to bring out the new you and that's where New Year's resolutions come in."I am going to work out three times a week," said Mia Chejlaba."I am going to try to spend my money a little smarter," said Jack Martin."Probably meditate and just find a positive mindset," said Maddie Felonk.While some goals...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Chicago office building named after veteran Austin politician

A public building in one of the ritziest areas of Chicago is now named after a longtime Austin elected official. The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD), the agency responsible for protecting the region’s water quality, announced on Dec. 14 that its office building at 100 E. Erie St. is now the Barbara J. McGowan Main Office Building.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
thereporteronline.net

This South Side hospital earned an F for safety. Now it has a B.

The news was a surprise to everyone at St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. It was April 2021, and the Englewood hospital had just learned that it had earned an F grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that releases widely watched grades twice a year. It...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL

