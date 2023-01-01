Read full article on original website
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Activists Unite to Oppose Pawn Broker LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Celebrate Valentine's Day 103 floors up with Skydeck Chicago's annual social media contestJennifer GeerChicago, IL
thelansingjournal.com
Improving our game
LANSING, Ill. (January 2, 2023) – One of our most-often requested categories of coverage is Sports, and we have worked hard to cover the 23 sports TF South offers in 3 different seasons, as well as notable athletics from other local high schools, grade schools, churches, and miscellaneous groups.
Illinois looks for answers, hopes to find them at Northwestern
Can Illinois figure itself out in time for the heart of the Big Ten Conference schedule? The answers might start
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
cbs4indy.com
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery is reminding folks to check their Powerball tickets after a $150,000 winning ticket was purchased recently in Merrillville. Officials said the ticket was bought at the Speedway gas station located at 9299 Broadway. The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec....
thelansingjournal.com
Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates
WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
evanstonroundtable.com
Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community
The night before they would leave for Lake Ivanhoe, young Janet Louise Cole would watch her mother begin to pack – clothes freshly washed and starched, new PF Flyers and food – then she and her father would go outside looking for night-crawlers, the long worms used for fishing.
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
Very Popular Illinois Joint Makes Best Diners, Drive Ins and Dives List
To anyone who has ever sat and stuffed their face at this joint, known for serving the most influential burger of all time, this news comes as no surprise. I don't know that Guy loves Illinois, but given the fact that neither Guy nor I have missed many meals, Illinois is a state east to love for its food.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
thelansingjournal.com
Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler
LANSING, Ill. (January 3, 2023) – Wednesday will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday in Lansing, with a high of 38 degrees under cloudy skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
Chicago fitness trainer gives advice on how to get into shape this new year
CHICAGO (CBS) – Many may say New Year's resolutions are a dime a dozen. A majority of them focus on getting into shape.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to a Chicago trainer about getting started and staying focused in the new year.For many, the new year is a time to bring out the new you and that's where New Year's resolutions come in."I am going to work out three times a week," said Mia Chejlaba."I am going to try to spend my money a little smarter," said Jack Martin."Probably meditate and just find a positive mindset," said Maddie Felonk.While some goals...
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
Your Guide to Chicago’s Best Giardiniera-Topped Hot Beefs, Hot Dogs and More
Giardiniera is as much a Chicago staple as the iconic hot beef sandwich — and its profile has soared right alongside it, propelled to new levels of fame by The Bear and a generally heightened appreciation for this pickled veggie-centric condiment. Where to try Chicago’s best giardiniera-topped dishes? For...
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
Austin Weekly News
Chicago office building named after veteran Austin politician
A public building in one of the ritziest areas of Chicago is now named after a longtime Austin elected official. The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD), the agency responsible for protecting the region’s water quality, announced on Dec. 14 that its office building at 100 E. Erie St. is now the Barbara J. McGowan Main Office Building.
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
thereporteronline.net
This South Side hospital earned an F for safety. Now it has a B.
The news was a surprise to everyone at St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. It was April 2021, and the Englewood hospital had just learned that it had earned an F grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that releases widely watched grades twice a year. It...
fox32chicago.com
3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
