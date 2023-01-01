Read full article on original website
An Intro to Self-Publishing
Self-publishing is currently a new and exciting way for people around the globe to be able to put their written work out there for everyone to see. This article is a basic introduction to self-publishing. It allows anyone who is curious about self-publishing to have an idea of how the process works. Plus, if you are a person who wants to become an author anytime soon, consider this a basic how-to for how you can put your novel, short guidebook, or work of non-fiction out there for your future audience to enjoy!
Discover the Lucrative Hustle of Reselling Books for Profit: A Guide for Beginners
That number sounds beyond reasonable… arguablyoutrageous. Considering it’s a hustle that would only take 10 hours a week… max. And considering you only really need a few dollars and half a burrito to start.
The bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've broken down Amazon's bestselling books of 2022 as of today, and Colleen Hoover reigns supreme, with a whopping five...
Harper's Bazaar
The best new fiction books to read in 2023
A new year means a fresh list of exciting new fiction releases, and 2023 is determined not to disappoint. There are major literary moments, from titans of letters – like Bret Easton Ellis' first novel in 13 years – long-awaited releases from beloved writers back on form, like Diana Evans (following her cult last novel, Ordinary People), with a heart-breaking post-Grenfell narrative; the second novel of Emma Cline, who stunned the world with her 2016 debut, The Girls; and the latest release from one of America's most exhilarating talents, Brandon Taylor.
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Goodreads Users
Whether you’re a casual reader or a certified bookworm, chances are you’ve heard of Goodreads, a popular book-driven social media site where thousands of users review and discuss their recent reads. The site can be a great place to discover new reads, especially when Goodreads releases its annual...
bookriot.com
Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022
Don’t worry, there are still a few weeks left to meet your Goodreads (or Storygraph, or reading bujo, or mental) reading goal for the year! Today, though, Goodreads shared some data about this year’s reading challenge. More than 6.5 million people set a Goodreads goal this year, hoping to read a collective 320 million books.
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
8 must-read books in early 2023
Whether you've made a resolution to read more or just want to refresh your to-be-read, the new year is a great time to figure out your upcoming book schedule. Luckily, 2023 promises to be a fantastic year for book lovers, with plenty of new releases and highly anticipated returns to look forward to. Here are a few options worth considering: January: Ghost Music by An Yu (Jan. 10) If you enjoyed An Yu's enchanting debut novel Braised Pork, her follow-up should definitely be on your TBR. In Ghost Music, Yu tells a semi-surreal tale of music and mysterious mushrooms centered around Song Yan, a former...
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
The 24 Best Books of the Year, According to BookTokers and Bookstagrammers
Madeline Diamond is a writer and editor with bylines in Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Food & Wine, and more. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
Fiction to look out for in 2023
With new work from Richard Ford, Lorrie Moore and Zadie Smith, plus second novels by Caleb Azumah Nelson and Guy Gunaratne, this is shaping up to be a memorable 12 months
crimereads.com
Five Character-Driven Mystery Novels from European Authors
What do I look for in a good crime story? First thing first, I don’t pick a book because it is a crime story, I pick a book for the story. What I look for when I start a book, is to meet the characters. I want to know about them, about their life, about their personal story lines before the plot itself. Because I truly believe, as an author and a reader, that the real echo of a book comes from the characters. A book that really matters, a book that you will care about or will remember as a good book, is because of its characters. They are the real connection to the book, the only door to really get to the story, because the story is about what happens to the character, if you don’t feel connected to them, you won’t feel connected to the story because you won’t truly care about what happens to them.
The best recent translated fiction – review roundup
The Penguin Book of French Short Stories (volumes 1 and 2), edited by Patrick McGuinness (Penguin Classics, £30 each) It’s hard to imagine a better introduction to French literature than this glorious two-volume bran tub of short fiction, featuring 84 authors over almost 900 pages, running from the 15th century (Philippe de Laon, Marguerite de Navarre) to the day before yesterday (Marie NDiaye, Virginie Despentes). There are plenty of old favourites – Vivant Denon’s corrupt love story No Tomorrow, Flaubert’s A Simple Heart, Maupassant’s terrifying The Horla – outstanding masterpieces all. Highlights among the modern stories include Charles Dantzig’s Ballardian story of a dying man taking to the road (“The motorway is right. It will help me become more perfect”). There’s a welcome playfulness throughout, as in Georges Perec’s exquisite The Winter Journey, or in Émile Zola’s cynical Death by Advertising, where a man who believes everything he reads, including book reviews, decides to buy “only those books described as ‘outstanding masterpieces’, thereby reducing his purchases to some twenty books a week”.
Book lovers prefer #BookTok over sharing in person: poll
There’s no place like TikTok? More than seven in 10 (73%) Americans find it easier to relate to strangers in online communities than to people they know in real life. A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults discovered 45% attribute this to being more comfortable communicating in written and visual form, and 43% said they can chat with their virtual pals for longer periods of time. More than a third (35%) feel a strong sense of community when discussing their favorite media, such as movies and books, online. However, when it comes to trends, men feel more pressured than women to read the...
crimereads.com
Jeffery Deaver's Guide to Writing Page-Turning Fiction
“People don’t read books to get to the middle.”. The four stories that make up The Broken Doll, from Amazon Original Stories, was written in the same way I’ve approached all my 45 novels and 90 short stories: from conception to execution, I strive to sure the reader is immersed in a nonstop tale.
Author and illustrator of children's book "We Are Here" on celebrating the Black community
Author Tami Charles and illustrator Bryan Collier join “CBS Mornings” to discuss their new book "We Are Here" and why representation in books is so important.
Social media created a generation of 'weakened kids' threatening American culture and capitalism, NYU business school professor says in WSJ op-ed
Gen Z is "less innovative" and "less inclined to take risks," writer and professor Jonathan Haidt argued.
readervoracious.com
2022 in Review: Reading Stats & Year in Review Book Tag
(Last Updated On: December 31, 2022) On this final day of 2022, it’s time for my annual Year in Review post to reflect on my reading year and set some goals for 2023. This is one of my favorite posts of the year to write as it helps prepare for a new reading year as I reflect on my year in reading and prepare for annual Best of lists. Spoiler alert: if you like charts & data, you’ll love this post.
Essence
On National Science Fiction Day, We Salute Octavia Butler
For National Science Fiction Day, ESSENCE is paying tribute to one of the greatest sci-fi novelists of all time, Octavia Butler. Today is National Science Fiction Day, and ESSENCE is paying tribute to one of the greatest sci-fi novelists of all time, Octavia Estelle Butler. Named after her mother Octavia...
brewingwriter.com
Colleen Hoover Books Age Rating (ALL books)
This blog post contains affiliate links, no extra cost to you, thank you for your support!. Colleen Hoover has quickly become one of the most popular authors over the past couple of years thanks to booktok!. It all started with It Ends With Us, going viral on the platform which...
