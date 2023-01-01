What do I look for in a good crime story? First thing first, I don’t pick a book because it is a crime story, I pick a book for the story. What I look for when I start a book, is to meet the characters. I want to know about them, about their life, about their personal story lines before the plot itself. Because I truly believe, as an author and a reader, that the real echo of a book comes from the characters. A book that really matters, a book that you will care about or will remember as a good book, is because of its characters. They are the real connection to the book, the only door to really get to the story, because the story is about what happens to the character, if you don’t feel connected to them, you won’t feel connected to the story because you won’t truly care about what happens to them.

