Read full article on original website
Related
Psychologist reveals 5 evidence-based tips for helping New Year's resolutions stick
Each New Year’s Eve, millions of us have the annual urge to change our ways, make a fresh start, form new habits or otherwise transform into a better version of ourselves. The problem is many of us kick off the new year with all the good intentions, only to be derailed from our goals after a few weeks—or even a few days. It's disheartening to make New Year's resolutions each year and fail at keeping them, but creating new habits is a notoriously difficult thing for humans to do. Is there a foolproof way to stick with a New Year's resolution? Probably not. But there are some science-backed ways to make it more likely that you'll stick with whatever you want to achieve.
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
Want To Teach Your Kids Emotional Resilience? A Conscious Parenting Expert Says To Model That Behavior Yourself
For parents on social media, there seems to be a new trend or talking point about raising children every other week. Whether you’re researching attachment styles, doing a deep dive into how to implement a chore chart, or just desperate to figure out a discipline method that will make your family life less chaotic, there’s an overwhelming amount of information available. When the stakes are as high as “raising your kids to be good people,” it can feel like you’ve got to get the equivalent of an internet master’s degree in psychology to get parenting right. This leads us to the popular conscious parenting tips that are taking the internet by storm.
psychologytoday.com
How Examining a Bad Habit Can Change Your Life
A New Year's resolution if often a commitment to extinguish a negative behavior or habit. Destructive habits may point to a maladaptive defense mechanism created in childhood to protect a person's sense of self. A person who reflects on dysfunctional coping mechanism, and introspects, may remember the experiences in the...
Keeping your New Year's Resolutions and ending "doomscrolling"
Taking it small and day-to-day could help you keep your New Year's resolution for the remainder of the year
6 books to help you stick to your New Year's resolution
New Year's resolutions get a bad rap sometimes, especially since it's not uncommon to abandon the goal before February even rolls around. Trying to be proactive about changing your life can be daunting, especially if you're unsure where to start. Self-help books might be cringy to some, but the right one could motivate you to stick to your New Year's resolutions. Here are six books to help you to stay on track with your goals for the year: Resolution: Make better habits, and stick to them "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by...
5 science-based strategies for nailing your New Year's resolutions
When creating New Year's resolutions, it's important to have fun while planning for emergencies. Here are an expert's five favorite science-based tips for sticking to your resolutions.
The 3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be Able to Answer
What's your competitive edge? Leaders should continually ask what goals they want to achieve.
WWLP 22News
Standing yoga with positive affirmations for the New Year
(Mass Appeal) – In today’s Fitness Friday, we’re learning some standing yoga postures with positive affirmations to get us all set for the New Year. Beth Wadden, from HeartSong Yoga, is here to show us how it’s done.
psychologytoday.com
23 Affirmations for 2023
The start of a new year is a natural time to look forward and make changes in our lives. One technique that can help is using positive affirmations. These short statements can provide many benefits to our physical and emotional health when focused on regularly. The start of a new...
theodysseyonline.com
New Year's Resolution: Stop Talking About New Year's Resolutions
We hear it every single year. "My New Year's resolution is..." and "I'm definitely going to do it this year..." Personally, there's nothing that annoys me more about this time of year than when someone tells me what they have set as a New Year's resolution. As cynical and pessimistic as it may sound, I'm going somewhere with it.
Why New Year's Resolutions Typically Fail
Identifying and Eliminating the Obstacles to Success. New Year's resolutions are a common tradition for many people as the new year approaches. These resolutions often involve setting goals related to improving one's health, career, relationships, or personal growth. However, research has shown that a significant number of individuals who make New Year's resolutions fail to achieve their goals. Turns out there is research behind some of the reasons why New Year's resolutions typically fail, as well as how some strategies improve the chances of success.
wdfxfox34.com
Positive self-talk examples to help you be kind to yourself
Originally Posted On: https://loreoflife.com/positive-self-talk-examples/. When you talk to yourself, are you usually kind or critical? If you’re like most people, you’re harsher than you’d like to be. But don’t worry, there’s hope! It’s easy to be hard on yourself. We are our own worst critics, and it’s something most of us struggle with every day. But being kind to yourself is so important; it can be the difference between a good day and a bad day and have lasting impacts on your mental health.
psychologytoday.com
Create and Cultivate a Gratitude Practice
The cultivation of gratitude has been shown to improve health and well-being. Gratitude writing is more effective than simple expressive writing. Gratitude writing is especially beneficial during times of stress, but can be valuable as a preventive measure at all times. The concept of improving one’s well-being by developing gratitude...
psychologytoday.com
Can Gratitude Help Us Lose Weight?
Dieting requires delaying gratification. Willpower is a limited resource. Experiencing gratitude can increase willpower. If willpower is a limited resource, how do you get more of it? It may be as simple as being grateful! There are many studies linking gratitude to improvements in mood, but some recent research shows that gratitude can also increase self-control.
Using Positive Affirmations to Improve Your Mindset
How can positive affirmations improve your mindset?. I’ve talked before about limiting beliefs and the effects of negativity. One of the methods discussed when trying to change your mindset is being more positive. Positive thinking has an effect on most areas of our lives. But the problem is, people don’t know how to do it. Where do they start? When it comes to having a more positive mindset, it comes down to those little daily habits that help you shift how you think about various things in your life. One daily habit that can help with this is using affirmations.
psychologytoday.com
Happiness Habits for Children
Creating habits can help us move toward any goal, whether it’s building muscles at the gym or learning how to calm and center. The power of habit is immeasurable. In her book Better Than Before, Gretchen Rubin shares how habits change our lives little by little, especially when we schedule those habits.
The Slow Life: How Slowing Down Can Lead to a More Fulfilling Life
Slow living, also known as the slow movement, is a cultural shift towards slowing down and savoring the simple pleasures in life. It’s a reaction to the pace of our techno-fueled existence.
Comments / 0