Murrieta, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs

Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

The Exciting Delivery of the Desert’s First Baby of 2023

“I remember opening my eyes slightly and seeing all the traffic going in front of us,” Mom Brenda Benitez shared. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ just holding on to everything and trying to yell and cuss. It was something else.”. It’s a New Year’s celebration...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta

A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning.  The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego The post 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022

San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Flooding, Storm Damage Follow All That Rain in San Diego

Reports have been trickling in from all over San Diego County — from Coronado to Mission Valley to Kearny Mesa — on Sunday regarding flooding, road closures, downed trees and more following the powerful New Year's Eve storm that dropped as much as an inch or more of precipitation on most of the region.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Hottest Ticket In Morongo Valley? The Spaghetti Western Saloon

Joshua Tree residents and Roman transplants Jasmine and Lorenzo Tomasso have resurrected the Willie Boy’s building in Morongo Valley – the Spaghetti Western Saloon on the main drag that is the 29 Palms Highway just opened a few weeks ago and is already packing them in. The space...
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Funeral services for fallen RSO deputy Isaiah Cordero announced

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced the funeral service plans for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero. Cordero, 32, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Deputy Isaiah Cordero Cordero's funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside. The agency announced that interment services The post Funeral services for fallen RSO deputy Isaiah Cordero announced appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA

Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
HEMET, CA

