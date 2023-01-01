Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptopLavinia ThompsonVista, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
getnews.info
Residential Brokers Shares 13 Vacation Resort Homes Starting At $300k In 2023
The Greater Palm Springs Region, located in sunny Southern California, comprises 9 cities known as The Coachella Valley. It’s a quick drive from major cities like Los Angeles and San Diego and a 4-hour drive from Las Vegas. Why People Love Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Region is a...
Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs
Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Float featuring San Diegans wins ‘most beautiful’ award in 2023 Rose Parade
A nonprofit dedicated to adding the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue won the 2023 Rose Parade’s top award for a float that features fellow San Diegans, announced “Lifesharing” a sponsor of the nonprofit.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
oc-breeze.com
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
nbcpalmsprings.com
The Exciting Delivery of the Desert’s First Baby of 2023
“I remember opening my eyes slightly and seeing all the traffic going in front of us,” Mom Brenda Benitez shared. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ just holding on to everything and trying to yell and cuss. It was something else.”. It’s a New Year’s celebration...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Borrego Springs felt across SoCal
Though the epicenter was located in a relatively unpopulated area, shaking was reported in Los Angeles and San Diego, as well as near Twentynine Palms and Santa Clarita.
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
San Diego County road closures
The San Diego County Department of Public Works announced several road closures Sunday morning due to flooding and downed trees from the weather conditions.
4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta
A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning. The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego The post 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
NBC San Diego
Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022
San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
NBC San Diego
Flooding, Storm Damage Follow All That Rain in San Diego
Reports have been trickling in from all over San Diego County — from Coronado to Mission Valley to Kearny Mesa — on Sunday regarding flooding, road closures, downed trees and more following the powerful New Year's Eve storm that dropped as much as an inch or more of precipitation on most of the region.
L.A. Weekly
Hottest Ticket In Morongo Valley? The Spaghetti Western Saloon
Joshua Tree residents and Roman transplants Jasmine and Lorenzo Tomasso have resurrected the Willie Boy’s building in Morongo Valley – the Spaghetti Western Saloon on the main drag that is the 29 Palms Highway just opened a few weeks ago and is already packing them in. The space...
California Slammed by ‘Firehose’ of Rain, Flooding From Atmospheric River to Start 2023
California residents are going to be in need of something more than an umbrella while celebrating the new year due to the “firehose” of rain and flooding from an atmospheric river. According to FOX Weather, the new atmospheric river slammed into California over the weekend. It caused flooding...
Funeral services for fallen RSO deputy Isaiah Cordero announced
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced the funeral service plans for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero. Cordero, 32, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Deputy Isaiah Cordero Cordero's funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside. The agency announced that interment services The post Funeral services for fallen RSO deputy Isaiah Cordero announced appeared first on KESQ.
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Four Injured In Vehicle Tree Crash in Rancho Mirage; Minor, Moderate Injuries
(CNS) – Four people in a vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries when it crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Rancho Mirage, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to Highway 111 and Bob Hope Drive, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. All patients were...
San Diego Gets One Dry Day Before More Pacific Storms Move Through Region
San Diego will get one day without significant rain on Monday before another series of storms move through the region, the National Weather Service said. “Showers will decreased today, then increase again late tonight into Tuesday morning as a weaker and fast-moving low pressure moves inland through California,” the weather service said.
Comments / 1