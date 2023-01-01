Read full article on original website
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges Dropped. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
Clayton News Daily
'Resilient' Georgia Bulldogs keep national title repeat hopes alive with comeback
Of all the gaudy statistics, both good and bad, that can be associated with top-seeded Georgia’s 42-41 victory over fourth-seeded Ohio State as New Year’s Eve turned into New Year’s Day, the Bulldogs’ biggest advantage wasn’t a number, but a word. “Our guys are extremely...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia TE Darnell Washington (ankle) iffy for CFP final
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable for next week's national championship game against TCU due to a sprained ankle, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed. Washington was injured in the first half of Saturday's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. He was on crutches on the sideline during the second half.
Clayton News Daily
Kirby Smart: The Semifinal Is "The Only Game We're Guaranteed"
While two games are left in the CFP, Georgia is approaching tonight as a one-game season. Quarterback Stetson Bennett shared that sentiment at the podium earlier this week, and head coach Kirby Smart echoed that this morning. Smart joined the College Gameday crew and spoke about how his team is...
Clayton News Daily
Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State
For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. If Georgia is going to...
Clayton News Daily
Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal
After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance. However, it was not going to...
Clayton News Daily
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in the class. There was...
Clayton News Daily
The Andrews Raid: Great Locomotive Chase bicycle touring route
MORROW — The Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn presentation “The Andrews Raid – Great Locomotive Chase Bicycle Touring Route,” by Dr. William H. Bailey, will be held onsite. The presentation is on Jan. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.
