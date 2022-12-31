ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CUBuffs.com

Boyle's Buffs Host Oregon, OSU In Critical Homestand This Week

BOULDER — With 16 Pac-12 games still remaining — 80 percent of the conference schedule — it might sound like a stretch to say the Colorado Buffaloes are facing a must-win weekend in Boulder. But if Tad Boyle's Buffs have any designs on an NCAA Tournament berth,...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Simpson Named Pac-12 Player Of The Week

BOULDER – University of Colorado sophomore guard KJ Simpson has been named the Pac-12 Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for his efforts during week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1, the conference office announced on Monday. Simpson, a native of West Hills, Calif., averaged 28.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Kaleta, Koch Pick Up Top 10s In Nordic Qualifiers

HOUGHTON, Mich.—The Colorado Buffaloes Ski Team got off to a successful start of the 2023 season, highlighted by the efforts of Weronika Kaleta and Will Koch, who both picked up top 10 performances here Monday at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships, which are doubling as an RMISA Qualifier for the NCAA Championships.
BOULDER, CO

