HOUGHTON, Mich.—The Colorado Buffaloes Ski Team got off to a successful start of the 2023 season, highlighted by the efforts of Weronika Kaleta and Will Koch, who both picked up top 10 performances here Monday at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships, which are doubling as an RMISA Qualifier for the NCAA Championships.

