Letter: Make America Yours Again

There is a connection between the “new normal”, the “great reset”, Covid, The World Health Organization, Doctor Fauci, the Biden family, the 2020 election, the mid-terms, the World Economic Forum, the Economic Justice Movement, the “green” new deal, Agenda 21, the war on religion, the January 6th Committee, the war in Ukraine, the war on free speech, the war for your children and more as the world gets just a little bit stranger every day and this is NOT conspiracy theory or right wing news.

This is merely connecting the dots, that when you put all the pieces together, you see just as you would in a thousand-piece puzzle how they all fit. We should have listened even more intently when they told us that this was a battle for the “soul” of America. It was. And if we have any hope of reversing a trend that will have us all very soon wishing this were not true, it’s time we held those we elected accountable.

The true enemy of this democracy is the global oligarchy and the puppet government that now runs pretty much everything. Dig a little. Look beyond the headlines or what you are fed to consume on social networking, on mass media and even Google and see for yourself how much of what you value is currently being eroded and undermined by those who’ve taken power. Only if we stand united and say no to what’s happening, may we hope to see the America we love back again. Take a deep breath.

Don’t hate your neighbor. Let’s find ways to work together to solve the real problem, not what they would keep us busy thinking about while they go about the business of stealing your future.

Avery Freauxbischer

Brookings