ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Letter: Make America Yours Again

The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zr8ib_0k09xEx300

There is a connection between the “new normal”, the “great reset”, Covid, The World Health Organization, Doctor Fauci, the Biden family, the 2020 election, the mid-terms, the World Economic Forum, the Economic Justice Movement, the “green” new deal, Agenda 21, the war on religion, the January 6th Committee, the war in Ukraine, the war on free speech, the war for your children and more as the world gets just a little bit stranger every day and this is NOT conspiracy theory or right wing news.

This is merely connecting the dots, that when you put all the pieces together, you see just as you would in a thousand-piece puzzle how they all fit. We should have listened even more intently when they told us that this was a battle for the “soul” of America. It was. And if we have any hope of reversing a trend that will have us all very soon wishing this were not true, it’s time we held those we elected accountable.

The true enemy of this democracy is the global oligarchy and the puppet government that now runs pretty much everything. Dig a little. Look beyond the headlines or what you are fed to consume on social networking, on mass media and even Google and see for yourself how much of what you value is currently being eroded and undermined by those who’ve taken power. Only if we stand united and say no to what’s happening, may we hope to see the America we love back again. Take a deep breath.

Don’t hate your neighbor. Let’s find ways to work together to solve the real problem, not what they would keep us busy thinking about while they go about the business of stealing your future.

Avery Freauxbischer

Brookings

Comments / 0

Related
Hdogar

Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Opinion: The Majority of the Americans Don't Support President Biden

Photo byDoor The White House - P20210615CS_CW23444, Publiek domein,. Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has seen a decline in popularity since taking office in January 2021. Despite facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply divided political landscape, President Biden has struggled to maintain high approval ratings among the American people.
TheDailyBeast

Gold Star Dad Talks Biden’s Folly in Trying to Prolong the ‘American Century’

Andrew Bacevich’s new book, On Shedding an Obsolete Past: Bidding Farewell to the American Century, is a collection of essays that take fresh aim at the target he’s been blasting away at for two decades: the U.S. National Security establishment. Penned during the Trump and Biden presidencies, the essays focus on the defense policies of these administrations. They were originally published in TomDispatch.com, an independent web magazine dedicated to covering America’s “forever wars.”A military historian, former Army officer, and Professor Emeritus at Boston University, Bacevich insists he is a conservative (“not a Republican, the Republican Party is not conservative”), and...
The Hill

Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll

More than half of Americans in a new poll think former President Trump’s call for the Constitution’s election rules to be terminated should disqualify him from running for the White House in 2024.  A Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday found that 51 percent of registered voters think the former president’s recent comments should keep him…
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"

Top conservative political consultant Karl Rove has criticized former President Donald Trump at an event in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the Sacramento Bee. Rove, a Republican who was a long-time aide to former United States President Donald Trump, called Trump "sort of crazy and filled with rage" and said that his actions cost the GOP 11 seats in Congress.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Donald Trump supporters mocked after $99 superhero trading card NFTs sell out in less than a day

The site where Donald Trump is selling his widely-mocked $99 digital trading cards is claiming that they have sold out their inventory.Mr Trump said in an announcement on Thursday that the “limited edition cards” would be “a great Christmas gift”.According to tracker OpenSea, there were 45,000 images up for sale at the start.The site hosting the sale of the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) claimed that “these Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign”. “NFT INT LLC is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC...
Newsweek

Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
ARIZONA STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
356
Followers
792
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy