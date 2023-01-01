Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
247Sports
RECRUTING: USC in top four for transfer starting left tackle
USC needs to keep adding talented depth and competition to its offensive line room, especially with the departures of three starters as sixth-year senior All-American Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees as well as Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The Trojans recently added a commitment from Florida...
247Sports
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 1 Practice Film of UCLA QB Dante Moore
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day one of Detroit (Mich.) King high school five-star quarterback and UCLA signee Dante Moore.
Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse
Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jett White, nation's No. 4 cornerback in 2025, decommits from USC Trojans
Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
Montana State Transfer Kicker Blake Glessner Commits to UCLA Football
The Bobcats' two-year starter with 50-yard range is joining the Bruins, who are looking to replace Nicholas Barr-Mira.
UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List
Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
Football World Calling For Prominent Defensive Coordinator's Firing
USC again fell on the wrong end of a shootout, suffering a 46-45 loss to Tulane in Monday's Cotton Bowl Classic. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams amassed 462 passing yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to secure a Trojans victory. They squandered a 15-point lead by allowing two...
USC signee Micah Banuelos stands out during Under Armour AA Bowl week
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos is one of the nation’s top interior lineman and has a had a good week in Orlando competing at the Under Armour All-America Game practices. Banuelos is a tough, physical player and has more than held his...
The Classic at Damien: Four-star guard Liam Campbell recaps three visits
LA VERNE, Calif. – During the holiday tournament season last year, Liam Campbell came onto the scene after returning to his home state of California to compete in The Classic at Damien. Last week, he made his second return to the event and impressed us with his ability to score in an efficient fashion while complimenting those around him.
Here’s What Lincoln Riley Said After USC’s Cotton Bowl Loss
USC coach Lincoln Riley only took three questions after the Trojans gave up a 15-point lead with 4:30 remaining to lose 46-45 to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. The gut-wrenching loss comes on the heels of Alex Grinch's defense, which gave up 539 total yards of offense, six total touchdowns and, ...
Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday
USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
247Sports
Tyrone Taleni, Stanley Ta’ufo’ou say USC defensive line ready for Cotton Bowl
USC’s defensive successes have in some ways been anchored by the play of the guys up front putting pressure on the quarterback and making plays in the backfield. The 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Monday (10 a.m. PST; ESPN) against Tulane will be no different, according to defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni,
sfstandard.com
St. Ignatius Head Basketball Coach Jason Greenfield To Serve Two-Game Suspension
St. Ignatius’ boys basketball team will open West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) play this week without its head coach. Jason Greenfield will serve a two-game suspension and miss both the Jan. 4 game against Riordan and the Jan. 7 game at Valley Christian after he was suspended by assistant principal Jeff Glosser for the team’s participation in a June tournament in Arizona.
Boise State spoils SJSU's start with game-winning 3-pointer
The San Jose State Spartans men’s basketball team mounted a second-half comeback on the road at Boise State, but could not keep the winning streak going. A go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds remaining lifted the Broncos past SJSU 67-64. Omari Moore fueled the comeback of 14 points, scoring 18...
Look: Rose Bowl Concession Stand Prices Going Viral
There's bad news for adults hoping to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages while attending the Rose Bowl. Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune shared some prices from a concession stand at the storied stadium in Pasadena, California. One can only hope attendees have lined up lucrative NIL deals. A...
Harrison’s 20-0 run helps Warriors smash Mater Dei (boys’ basketball)
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Harrison – 72 (Malachi McNair 22 points, Shane Sims 14, Terry Hooks 13, Eli Speer 8, Brooks Thomas 8) Mater Dei – 52
KTLA.com
Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28
Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
nexttv.com
KCAL Los Angeles Morning News Block To Launch January 5
KCAL Los Angeles staffers are in rehearsal mode, as the station’s seven-hour morning news block is set to launch January 5. An independent station owned by CBS News and Stations, KCAL will debut a 4-11 a.m. weekday block that day. Central to the news block is the assignment desk, located in the studio, with the assignment desk manager “a regular part of the news presentation,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager, KCBS-KCAL.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
pasadenanow.com
Two Days After Rose Parade, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott to Address Local Group
Amy Wainscott, President and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She is expected to deliver a fresh recap of the Rose Parade and likely will give more insights and new behind-the-scenes information.
