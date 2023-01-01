ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

RECRUTING: USC in top four for transfer starting left tackle

USC needs to keep adding talented depth and competition to its offensive line room, especially with the departures of three starters as sixth-year senior All-American Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees as well as Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The Trojans recently added a commitment from Florida...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 1 Practice Film of UCLA QB Dante Moore

SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day one of Detroit (Mich.) King high school five-star quarterback and UCLA signee Dante Moore.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse

Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List

Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday

USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfstandard.com

St. Ignatius Head Basketball Coach Jason Greenfield To Serve Two-Game Suspension

St. Ignatius’ boys basketball team will open West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) play this week without its head coach. Jason Greenfield will serve a two-game suspension and miss both the Jan. 4 game against Riordan and the Jan. 7 game at Valley Christian after he was suspended by assistant principal Jeff Glosser for the team’s participation in a June tournament in Arizona.
GLENDALE, CA
247Sports

Boise State spoils SJSU's start with game-winning 3-pointer

The San Jose State Spartans men’s basketball team mounted a second-half comeback on the road at Boise State, but could not keep the winning streak going. A go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds remaining lifted the Broncos past SJSU 67-64. Omari Moore fueled the comeback of 14 points, scoring 18...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Look: Rose Bowl Concession Stand Prices Going Viral

There's bad news for adults hoping to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages while attending the Rose Bowl. Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune shared some prices from a concession stand at the storied stadium in Pasadena, California. One can only hope attendees have lined up lucrative NIL deals. A...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28

Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
TUSTIN, CA
nexttv.com

KCAL Los Angeles Morning News Block To Launch January 5

KCAL Los Angeles staffers are in rehearsal mode, as the station’s seven-hour morning news block is set to launch January 5. An independent station owned by CBS News and Stations, KCAL will debut a 4-11 a.m. weekday block that day. Central to the news block is the assignment desk, located in the studio, with the assignment desk manager “a regular part of the news presentation,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager, KCBS-KCAL.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE

