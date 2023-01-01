Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Logan Street studios likely to remain affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
DIA increases baggage claim security amid Southwest meltdownBrittany Anas
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Elevate Your Winter Style With Knee-High Boots
Back in the day, cold weather called for snow boots...end of story. But adulting calls for more style. Uggs are having a moment, but let's be real: They're still rather polarizing. And some fashionistas refuse to try to make "Uggs" happen, especially when out and about, let alone at happy hour.
Denim Bubble: How Long Will the Trend Cycle Last?
“This is the first time in my 30-year career where there are multiple denim trends happening all at once,” said Mary Pierson, Madewell senior vice president of denim design. “The exit from skinny jeans seems to have accelerated so quickly. Now, we are seeing a range of leg shapes and rises trending as well as heavier, less stretchy and non-stretch denim gaining popularity.” Though consumers found physical and emotional comfort in dressing in cozy loungewear during the early months of the pandemic, Covid-19 is not the singular factor in the evolution toward roomier fits. “The skinny trend was dominant for so...
These $30 Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets Have 17,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kylie Jenner Gives Retro Leather Coat a Y2K Twist With Shearling Bucket Hat & Boots in Aspen
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kylie Jenner was warmly dressed for a trip to Colorado this week. While arriving in Aspen on Friday, Jenner wore a retro-inspired ski-worthy outfit. The Kylie Beauty founder dressed up in a shearling and leather coat from Alaïa’s “Edition” collection. The $8,791 coat was originally designed in 1987. Jenner wore the coat atop a beige turtleneck top and sheer black tights. The coat featured a front side zipper, white trim and a white shearling collar, also coordinating with a black faux...
Gucci Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit With a Special Capsule Collection Full of Cheer
Gucci wants to help you channel good health and prosperity in 2023. The Italian fashion house has released a special capsule collection that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit. The occasion, one of the 12 animal-themed years in the Chinese zodiac, will return at the Lunar New Year on January 22, 2023. An assortment of Gucci ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories in a variety of bright, lucky colors and bunny-centric motifs and graffiti prints were designed to bring you abundance and good fortune. In the capsule, you’ll find everything from stylish athletic gear designed for you to move around in, including a technical...
Harper's Bazaar
12 Can't-Miss Fashion Deals from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
After bidding the holiday season adieu, we've entered the Twilight Zone-like period between Christmas and New Year's. A series of days where sweatpants are worn with pride, work inboxes are gleefully ignored, and leftovers are consumed like nothing else in your fridge exists. It's also the period where glorious post-holiday sales return, the top billing star being none other than Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
intheknow.com
The best handbag deals at Nordstrom’s end-of-year clearance sale that you need to see now
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Want to start the new year with a...
blufashion.com
Guide to Pairing Dress Shoes With Jeans
Finding the right piece to go along with your dress shoe is quite a chore. Let’s be honest, unlike men’s sneakers, the strict footwear doesn’t really get along with everything in your manly closet. It’s just too regal, unfit to dally with your casual jeans — hence the internal laughter.
Jessica Simpson Brings Edgy Style to Holiday Season in Fur-Trimmed Jacket, Distressed Denim & Lace-Up Boots
Jessica Simpson celebrated the holiday season in style. The singer posted to her Instagram posing in front of her Christmas tree over the holiday weekend. In her photo, she wore a blue jacket with a thick black fur trim. Under her coat, Simpson donned a blue button-down with a slight print to it, complete with red and yellow detailing. She added dark wash denim with distressing, giving her outfit an extra edge. Simpson accessorized with oversized black round sunglasses as well as large hoop earrings. She also carried a large tote bag made of black, red and white leather. View this...
denverlifemagazine.com
Get Styled by A Line Boutique’s Pros
Decision fatigue can emerge as shopping for clothes can often be time-consuming, frustrating and stressful. As we try to de-stress this new year, A Line Boutique in Cherry Creek North will personalize your shopping experience and refresh your wardrobe with high-end designer wear. Get Styled by the Pros. In the...
fashionunited.com
Pre-Fall 2023 Buyers Guide – Denim Dos: In Pictures
The 2023 Pre-Fall season is still in progress, but there are already strong signals with regard to denim trends. Matching jackets to jeans; collaged and pieced-in materials and fresh shapes, will all resonate with consumers for the Pre-Fall 2023 season. Here are some early highlights to look out for:. Double...
sneakernews.com
Maybe Tomorrow’s Two-Part Saucony Collaboration Makes Its Way To Boutiques
One of Mark Nguyen’s many ventures, LA-based lifestyle label Maybe Tomorrow mainly specializes in accessories, producing graphic-adorned trucker hats as well as beanies clipped with safety pins of all sizes. Now sneakers, too, are a speciality of the brand, as they’ve recently joined forces with Saucony on collaborative renditions of the Shadow 6000 and 3D Grid Hurricane, both of which – following their debut at ComplexCon back in November — are scheduled to hit boutiques on December 30th.
The Best Places to Shop Plus-Size Clothing in New York, in Person
It’s hard to say if it’s more embarrassing that I cried in the SoHo Mara Hoffman store or that shopping in person as a plus-size person is such a rarity it reduced me to happy tears. After a decade of being told by well-intentioned sales staff that I can only find plus sizes online, standing in a thoughtfully designed store and hearing, “We do have your size in stock; I’ll get a room started for you!” felt euphoric.
Tips for Styling Wide-Leg Pants and Looking Good While at It
New trends can be tricky to follow without making those awful fashion blunders. Here are some tips on how to wear those new-look wide-leg pants and look good doing It. If you are tired of skinny-leg pants, reach into your closet for those flowing wide-leg pants that look great and feel even better. Comfort with style is a dream, and you can have it all with those wide-leg pants that come in every fabric and variation you could wish for.
Comments / 0