Leaders in northeast Denver hosted a safe haven for youth on Saturday in response to the ongoing violence the community continues to face. The Struggle of Love Foundation and its partners gathered near Crown Boulevard and Andrews Drive to provide a space for the community to heal and respond.One of those who attended the event was Izayah Aggers. Aggers has seen a lot of violence and is tired of it. He says it seems to be getting closer and closer to home."It hurts me," Aggers told CBS News Colorado. "Why are we doing this to our own community? We should be...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO