Denver, CO

CBS Denver

Community leaders host safe haven for youth hoping to combat ongoing violence

Leaders in northeast Denver hosted a safe haven for youth on Saturday in response to the ongoing violence the community continues to face. The Struggle of Love Foundation and its partners gathered near Crown Boulevard and Andrews Drive to provide a space for the community to heal and respond.One of those who attended the event was Izayah Aggers. Aggers has seen a lot of violence and is tired of it. He says it seems to be getting closer and closer to home."It hurts me," Aggers told CBS News Colorado. "Why are we doing this to our own community? We should be...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The first metro Denver child born in 2023

It only took seven minutes into the new year for the first baby to be born in metro Denver, maybe the whole state, according to a news release from UCHealth. Named Jimena Giselle Jimenez Alvarez, the newborn was delivered by staff at UCHealth's University of Colorado Hospital at 12:07 a.m. Sunday.
DENVER, CO
southarkansassun.com

Weld County Leads Colorado In Highest Demand For SNAP Food Benefits

Weld is leading the state of Colorado as the county with the highest demand for SNAP food benefits. The SNAP is a food assistance program by the federal government, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, says Alejo. According to the Weld County Department of Human Services, its employees...
WELD COUNTY, CO
denverlifemagazine.com

Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health

After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Colorado FAMLI contributions begin Jan. 1

Large employers and employees in Longmont will begin contributing to Colorado’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program beginning Jan. 1. Proposition 118, approved by Colorado voters in 2020, aims to ensure all Colorado workers have access to paid leave to take care of themselves or their family during life circumstances. Employer and employee contributions begin in 2023, with benefits beginning in 2024.
LONGMONT, CO
Colorado Newsline

Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside

This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
LOUISVILLE, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Murderer released early from prison linked to deadly hit & run in Aurora

A convicted murderer who was once sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is now linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a father in Aurora. Cullin Barnes, 45, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Lyman in August of 2022.  Barnes was convicted in 1994 of murdering his neighbor, Lorraine Tillman. Barnes was just 16 when he stabbed Tillman multiple times with a kitchen knife after breaking into her Aurora townhome. A judge sentenced him to 84 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the Supreme Court ruled juveniles...
AURORA, CO

