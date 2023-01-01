Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Logan Street studios likely to remain affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
DIA increases baggage claim security amid Southwest meltdownBrittany Anas
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Community leaders host safe haven for youth hoping to combat ongoing violence
Leaders in northeast Denver hosted a safe haven for youth on Saturday in response to the ongoing violence the community continues to face. The Struggle of Love Foundation and its partners gathered near Crown Boulevard and Andrews Drive to provide a space for the community to heal and respond.One of those who attended the event was Izayah Aggers. Aggers has seen a lot of violence and is tired of it. He says it seems to be getting closer and closer to home."It hurts me," Aggers told CBS News Colorado. "Why are we doing this to our own community? We should be...
Recovery Café offers new program for people with addiction
With people considering their New Year’s resolutions, a new program at the Longmont Recovery Café offers science-based tools to people wanting to live happier and healthier lives by recovering from addiction. Self Management And Recovery Training, known as SMART Recovery, is a decades-old program that started just a...
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVID
They live amongst squalid conditions. People experiencing homelessness, with nowhere to use the restroom, cannot wash their hands. They sometimes must urinate and defecate in containers.
Denver mayor appeals to Catholic Archdiocese to shelter migrants
Mayor Michael Hancock is asking the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver for help sheltering a recent surge of migrants and asylum seekers to the city.
Community members gather in Montbello after recent violence
Community members gathered in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood on Saturday in response to recent violence in the northeastern part of the city.
The first metro Denver child born in 2023
It only took seven minutes into the new year for the first baby to be born in metro Denver, maybe the whole state, according to a news release from UCHealth. Named Jimena Giselle Jimenez Alvarez, the newborn was delivered by staff at UCHealth's University of Colorado Hospital at 12:07 a.m. Sunday.
southarkansassun.com
Weld County Leads Colorado In Highest Demand For SNAP Food Benefits
Weld is leading the state of Colorado as the county with the highest demand for SNAP food benefits. The SNAP is a food assistance program by the federal government, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, says Alejo. According to the Weld County Department of Human Services, its employees...
denverlifemagazine.com
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
Colorado FAMLI contributions begin Jan. 1
Large employers and employees in Longmont will begin contributing to Colorado’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program beginning Jan. 1. Proposition 118, approved by Colorado voters in 2020, aims to ensure all Colorado workers have access to paid leave to take care of themselves or their family during life circumstances. Employer and employee contributions begin in 2023, with benefits beginning in 2024.
Polis activates emergency relief for Suncor closure
Concerns continue about the effects of the Suncor closure, as Colorado's only refinery makes up a large portion of the local market for fuel.
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in Denver
New apartments planned for 38th and Holly in Denver.Photo byCity and County of Denver. A large apartment complex boasting 253 “affordable” units may rise at 38th and Holly in Denver.
Logan Street studios likely to remain affordable housing
Logan Street studio apartments in Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) A 63-year-old building containing 325-square-foot studio apartments in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood likely will remain “affordable” housing.
New year means new laws take effect in Colorado
A new year means new laws take effect in Colorado. One requires most grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Colorado to charge 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag shoppers use.
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
denvergazette.com
Aurora residents fear new luxury developments may be beginning of slow gentrification process
New luxury developments popping up in Aurora near East Colfax have caused concern for some residents who have noticed crime and other activities that previously took place on development sites creeping into their neighborhood. Others share concern that the developments may displace the area's vibrant immigrant community.
Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside
This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
cowboystatedaily.com
Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
Colorado library closes due to meth contamination in air ducts, restrooms
BOULDER, Colo. — City officials in Boulder, Colorado, have closed its main public library after traces of methamphetamine were found in the facility’s restrooms and air ducts. Boulder’s main library branch was closed for environmental testing on Dec. 19 after methamphetamine residue was found, KDVR-TV reported. According...
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution
DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
Murderer released early from prison linked to deadly hit & run in Aurora
A convicted murderer who was once sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is now linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a father in Aurora. Cullin Barnes, 45, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Lyman in August of 2022. Barnes was convicted in 1994 of murdering his neighbor, Lorraine Tillman. Barnes was just 16 when he stabbed Tillman multiple times with a kitchen knife after breaking into her Aurora townhome. A judge sentenced him to 84 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the Supreme Court ruled juveniles...
