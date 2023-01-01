Read full article on original website
Related
Youth sports sign ups underway
COLORADO SPRINGS – Registration is now open for Spring and Summer youth sports in Colorado Springs and more than 1,300 kids will get to play for free this year thanks to the ongoing “Game Changer” program. To date $344,500 has been raised for the initiative that piloted in the spring of 2021 and free registrations […]
Sioux City Journal
Rock Island High School nears annual "Course and Activity Showcase"
Alongside welcoming students back from winter break, Rock Island High School will host its "Course and Activity Showcase" from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. The annual event, organized by Rocky's counseling department, gives students and families an opportunity to learn about academic courses, sports, clubs and other offerings for the 2023-2024 school year.
Comments / 0