It was touted as an exciting affair and it certainly ended up being just that despite the result being what many thought it would be - Iga Swiatek winning in two sets. It was a win but it was not the demolition that we've gotten so used from Swiatek in the psat year. The fans enjoyed it because it was a great match from both players. First set went to Swiatek 5-3 and it was a pretty decent set by the Polish player. She took on early break as Bencic struggled to find good solution in rallies early on.

1 DAY AGO