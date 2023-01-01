Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
tennisuptodate.com
Iga Swiatek wins exciting match against Bencic at United Cup
It was touted as an exciting affair and it certainly ended up being just that despite the result being what many thought it would be - Iga Swiatek winning in two sets. It was a win but it was not the demolition that we've gotten so used from Swiatek in the psat year. The fans enjoyed it because it was a great match from both players. First set went to Swiatek 5-3 and it was a pretty decent set by the Polish player. She took on early break as Bencic struggled to find good solution in rallies early on.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy declines invite to next PGA Tour event as LIV Golf dealt huge blow
Rory McIlroy is the only PGA Tour winner of last season to refuse an invite to compete in this week's Tournament of Champions at famed Kapalua in Hawaii. McIlroy, who starts 2023 as the World No.1, last played in this tournament on the Plantation Course back in 2019. That marked...
tennisuptodate.com
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Serena Williams shares video montage to end 2022 with thanks given to Venus Williams, husband Alexis and daughter Olympia
Serena Williams shared a video montage showing some of her 2022 moments with special thanks given to Venus Williams, her husband and her daughter. The past year gave Serena Williams some memorable moments as she stagged her comeback at Wimbledon and then retired at the US Open. She's had plenty of memorable moments off the courts as well but those ones are the ones she'll remember most after the year expired yesterday. She recapped it with a video montage and the caption:
Rafael Nadal calls for United Cup overhaul after defeat to Alex de Minaur in Sydney
Rafael Nadal has called for an overhaul of the nascent United Cup competition as his Spanish side prepare for the second day of a dead tie against Australia. The new teams’ tournament debuted in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane this season but has proven to be more miss than hit with player withdrawals, a convoluted schedule, and ties that count for nothing.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
tennisuptodate.com
Changes made to Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros with all matches best of three sets, best of five for final
The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the Roland Garros courts and they reverted back on their decision to make all matches best of three matches. The tennis event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the iconic Roland Garros venue. It will be the first time in a while that the tennis Olympics are being played on clay and it's going to give a new dimension to the event with a more diverse group of players expected to do well. The defending champion will be Alexander Zverev who won the event by beating Karen Khachanov in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 TATA Open Maharashtra Draw including Cilic, Van de Zandschulp and Ruusuvuori
The 2023 ATP event in Pune is a 250 event with former champion Marin Cilic as the top seed and the final that will be played on January 7th. The new season is upon us and one of the first events will be in Pune. The 250 event there will feature a pretty solid field overall as Marin Cilic tries to add another trophy from the event from the cabinet. He won the event about a decade ago and now came back to try and do it again. He'll start with a 1st round BYE and face either Carballes Baena or Zapata Mirallas in round two.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format
Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz downs Zverev at United Cup
Taylor Fritz put forward another great performance for the US as the American easily defeated Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 at the United Cup. The US was considered the favourite for this competition due to the sheer amount of talent they have on their team and so far Fritz has been delivering. The American put forward another great performance as he eased his way past Alexander Zverev in two straight sets. He made a furious start to the match as he took the opening set 6-1.
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka labels Wimbledon ban as pointless as war continues: "What did change?"
Former Wimbledon semi-finalist branded the Wimbledon ban as pointless as she doesn't understand that the point of it was because nothing changed. Sabalenka wasn't very vocal against Wimbledon as the ban was taking place but now spoke up against it calling it pointless. She explained nobody wants a war:. “This...
tennisuptodate.com
Norrie becomes only second British player to beat Nadal in ATP history
Cameron Norrie pulled off a major win for himself and British tennis by stunning Rafael Nadal at the United Cup with a comeback win in three sets. Norrie has been playing pretty strong tennis to start the new season and he continued that at the United Cup. Nadal put up a good fight but ran out of gas towards the end as Norrie broke his game down with his annoying style that saw Nadal lose patience a little bit. He started well taking the first set but his game got worse over time.
tennisuptodate.com
"I need battles like this": Nadal sees positives despite worst start to season ever
Rafael Nadal started his season with two losses for the first time in his career but he's adamant that battles like the one he had against Norrie and de Minaur are good. Those two matches had Nadal spend almost six hours on the court and that's far from ideal for the Spaniard albeit a good way to prepare him for the upcoming Australian Open. He seems to agree with it as he claimed that he needs battles like this after not playing competitive tennis for a while:
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu sets goal of winning a title and playing 'fearless tennis': "Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it"
Emma Raducanu is revering to her natural instincts when it comes to tennis of just being fearless on the court and hopefully, it will win her the title she wants. The goal for Raducanu in 2023 is rather simple. She wants to take the next step and win a trophy so her US Open one doesn't feel too lonely in the trophy cabinet. Her first chance to do so will happen at the Auckland ASB Classic but the competition will be tricky due to the presence of players like Gauff.
atptour.com
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev honest on recovery after Lehecka defeat at United Cup: "I'm only pain-free for about two, three weeks now"
Alexander Zvereve resorted to honesty after suffering another loss against Lehecka at the United Cup explaining that he's been pain-free for a short time. Zverev is not playing his best tennis at the moment and it's mainly due to a long absence from the court and a lack of practice time leading up to these events. The reason is simple. It's the injury and it's one from which it was very tricky to recover. Zverev confirmed that after the loss to Lehecka explaining that he's only been pain-free for a few weeks:
