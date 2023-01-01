Read full article on original website
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Tennis-Andreescu back from the brink to down Muguruza in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Bianca Andreescu roared back after being blanked early on by former world number one Garbine Muguruza to prevail 0-6 7-6(3) 6-1 in an absorbing battle that kicked off the Adelaide International 1 tournament on Sunday.
"She’s younger than me and has three Grand Slams": Andreescu looks to emulate Swiatek's brilliance
Bianca Andreescu finds the run of Iga Swiatek in 2022 as very inspiring and she would like to emulate her and do the same things she did. Swiatek is younger than Andreescu but she has more trophies and more grand slams so far despite the former winning a grand slam sooner. Things like that inspire Andreescu to become even better as she's a true competitor who loves competition. She talked about it recently expressing:
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
Feliciano Lopez announces sudden retirement from professional tennis
Feliciano Lopez, one of the most respected and experienced players in the world of professional tennis, has announced that he will be retiring from the sport before the start of the 2023 season. The 41-year-old Spaniard has been a mainstay on the ATP Tour since 1997, and has built an...
Popyrin: ‘Beating Felix Auger-Aliassime is the best win of my career’
Coming through qualifying and then playing a tournament’s second seed in blazing sunshine isn’t the usual way to pick up the best win of your life – but that’s what Australia’s Alexei Popyrin has done at the Adelaide International. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6...
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
Changes made to Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros with all matches best of three sets, best of five for final
The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the Roland Garros courts and they reverted back on their decision to make all matches best of three matches. The tennis event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the iconic Roland Garros venue. It will be the first time in a while that the tennis Olympics are being played on clay and it's going to give a new dimension to the event with a more diverse group of players expected to do well. The defending champion will be Alexander Zverev who won the event by beating Karen Khachanov in the final.
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
Raducanu sets goal of winning a title and playing 'fearless tennis': "Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it"
Emma Raducanu is revering to her natural instincts when it comes to tennis of just being fearless on the court and hopefully, it will win her the title she wants. The goal for Raducanu in 2023 is rather simple. She wants to take the next step and win a trophy so her US Open one doesn't feel too lonely in the trophy cabinet. Her first chance to do so will happen at the Auckland ASB Classic but the competition will be tricky due to the presence of players like Gauff.
Zverev honest on recovery after Lehecka defeat at United Cup: "I'm only pain-free for about two, three weeks now"
Alexander Zvereve resorted to honesty after suffering another loss against Lehecka at the United Cup explaining that he's been pain-free for a short time. Zverev is not playing his best tennis at the moment and it's mainly due to a long absence from the court and a lack of practice time leading up to these events. The reason is simple. It's the injury and it's one from which it was very tricky to recover. Zverev confirmed that after the loss to Lehecka explaining that he's only been pain-free for a few weeks:
2023 TATA Open Maharashtra Draw including Cilic, Van de Zandschulp and Ruusuvuori
The 2023 ATP event in Pune is a 250 event with former champion Marin Cilic as the top seed and the final that will be played on January 7th. The new season is upon us and one of the first events will be in Pune. The 250 event there will feature a pretty solid field overall as Marin Cilic tries to add another trophy from the event from the cabinet. He won the event about a decade ago and now came back to try and do it again. He'll start with a 1st round BYE and face either Carballes Baena or Zapata Mirallas in round two.
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
Norrie becomes only second British player to beat Nadal in ATP history
Cameron Norrie pulled off a major win for himself and British tennis by stunning Rafael Nadal at the United Cup with a comeback win in three sets. Norrie has been playing pretty strong tennis to start the new season and he continued that at the United Cup. Nadal put up a good fight but ran out of gas towards the end as Norrie broke his game down with his annoying style that saw Nadal lose patience a little bit. He started well taking the first set but his game got worse over time.
Nadal continues to rubbish retirement rumours despite Norrie loss at United Cup: "Don't keep going with it because I'm here to keep playing tennis"
Rafael Nadal was once again forced to shut down retirement talks after he suffered somewhat of a surprising defeat to Cameron Norrie at the United Cup. It wasn't the best Nadal can play tennis and raised a few eyebrows among his fans but it was the first match in this new campaign and it's not a big deal. As always, the Spaniard was asked about his retirement and he had to shut down talks of it, once again. Speaking about it, Nadal asked the media to stop asking:
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
Alex de Minaur wins crazy battle against Rafael Nadal in United Cup
Alex de Minaur needed almost three hours but he was able to defeat Rafael Nadal in three sets 3-6 6-1 7-5 to give Australia a huge point in the United Cup. It was always going to be a very interesting matchup between Nadal and the Speed demon and the latter outran Nadal to the finish line. It was a great battle with the packed stands enjoying every bit of it and the finish was particularly satisfying for the crowd. Nadal proved better in the early goings of the match taking the opening set 6-3 behind solid play.
2023 ASB Classic WTA Draw featuring Gauff, Raducanu, Fernandez and Venus Williams
The ASB Classic in Auckland will be running from January second till January 8th with the likes of Raducanu, Gauff, Fernandez and Venus Williams. It's a pretty strong event overall with a strong field, far better than the average ATP 250 event. Lots of players are taking part in order to prepare for the Australian Open and Gauff will be the top seed. She starts off against Tatjana Maria who is pretty solid but most likely won't be able to challenge her.
"I'm going to try to improve my attitude" - Venus Williams after first win in 18 months
Venus Williams won her first match in 18 months but as a perfectionist, she looked at different things after her victory. The match in which the 42-year-old American won 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 47 minutes, was suspended in the first set due to rain. After the match, Williams admitted that the rain break made her really mad and she didn't handle it really well.
