tennisuptodate.com
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
kalkinemedia.com
No panic for Nadal after second loss at United Cup
Reigning Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal said he was "not too alarmed" on Monday after he lost a second straight singles match in the United Cup warm up event. "Honestly, I'm not too alarmed or too negative about what happened. There was a real chance to lose these kinds of matches," said Nadal after falling to Alex de Minaur in Sydney.
tennisuptodate.com
Alex de Minaur wins crazy battle against Rafael Nadal in United Cup
Alex de Minaur needed almost three hours but he was able to defeat Rafael Nadal in three sets 3-6 6-1 7-5 to give Australia a huge point in the United Cup. It was always going to be a very interesting matchup between Nadal and the Speed demon and the latter outran Nadal to the finish line. It was a great battle with the packed stands enjoying every bit of it and the finish was particularly satisfying for the crowd. Nadal proved better in the early goings of the match taking the opening set 6-3 behind solid play.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy declines invite to next PGA Tour event as LIV Golf dealt huge blow
Rory McIlroy is the only PGA Tour winner of last season to refuse an invite to compete in this week's Tournament of Champions at famed Kapalua in Hawaii. McIlroy, who starts 2023 as the World No.1, last played in this tournament on the Plantation Course back in 2019. That marked...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
NEWS10 ABC
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States moved past Germany Monday to reach the City Finals at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Team USA will qualify from Group C to face Great...
tennisuptodate.com
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format
Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu sets goal of winning a title and playing 'fearless tennis': "Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it"
Emma Raducanu is revering to her natural instincts when it comes to tennis of just being fearless on the court and hopefully, it will win her the title she wants. The goal for Raducanu in 2023 is rather simple. She wants to take the next step and win a trophy so her US Open one doesn't feel too lonely in the trophy cabinet. Her first chance to do so will happen at the Auckland ASB Classic but the competition will be tricky due to the presence of players like Gauff.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal continues to rubbish retirement rumours despite Norrie loss at United Cup: "Don't keep going with it because I'm here to keep playing tennis"
Rafael Nadal was once again forced to shut down retirement talks after he suffered somewhat of a surprising defeat to Cameron Norrie at the United Cup. It wasn't the best Nadal can play tennis and raised a few eyebrows among his fans but it was the first match in this new campaign and it's not a big deal. As always, the Spaniard was asked about his retirement and he had to shut down talks of it, once again. Speaking about it, Nadal asked the media to stop asking:
tennisuptodate.com
Changes made to Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros with all matches best of three sets, best of five for final
The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the Roland Garros courts and they reverted back on their decision to make all matches best of three matches. The tennis event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the iconic Roland Garros venue. It will be the first time in a while that the tennis Olympics are being played on clay and it's going to give a new dimension to the event with a more diverse group of players expected to do well. The defending champion will be Alexander Zverev who won the event by beating Karen Khachanov in the final.
tennismajors.com
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
tennisuptodate.com
Former CEO of Tennis Australia believes Novak Djokovic finished 2022 as "the best player on the planet"
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic made his return to tennis courts in Australia today with a doubles match, teaming with Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide International 1. It wasn't a successful endeavor as the duo lost to the pairing of Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. However, it did mark...
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal loses first two matches of a season for first time in his career
Rafael Nadal experienced something in 2023 that he never did before and that is losing first two official matches of the season. Despite playing for seemingly twenty years Nadal never started the year with two consecutive losses but that happened in 2023. Playing for Spain at the United Cup Nadal lost to Cam Norrie in the first match and Alex de Minaur in the second match. He played fine but simply got beat by two very good players but some fans are already speculating whether Nadal is losing a step.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic eases his way into round two of the Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic began his 2023 year with a match against Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International and the Serbian had no issues winning 6-3 6-2. Playing a competitive match on Australian soil must have felt really good for Novak Djokovic and he was certainly in great spirits for this one. Lestienne is a solid player who fights for every point but he was easily overmatched in most rallies in this match. Djokovic won easily taking a little over 70 minutes to get this one done.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 TATA Open Maharashtra Draw including Cilic, Van de Zandschulp and Ruusuvuori
The 2023 ATP event in Pune is a 250 event with former champion Marin Cilic as the top seed and the final that will be played on January 7th. The new season is upon us and one of the first events will be in Pune. The 250 event there will feature a pretty solid field overall as Marin Cilic tries to add another trophy from the event from the cabinet. He won the event about a decade ago and now came back to try and do it again. He'll start with a 1st round BYE and face either Carballes Baena or Zapata Mirallas in round two.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz looks back on 2022 goals: "Checked off all the goals that actually mattered"
Taylor Fritz looked back on his 2022 goals as the year expired and he revealed that he achieved most of the big ones he set for himself at the start of the year. Fritz had the best year of his career in 2022 winning his maiden ATP 1000 trophy as well as some other events. The American improved his rankings and secured his maiden appearance at the ATP Finals as well. He did well there as well reaching the quarter-finals and he posted about his goals on social media.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's been tougher more mentally and emotionally" - Leylah Fernandez on expectations following first match win of 2023 season in Auckland
Canada’s 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 season with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win Monday over 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic. Third-seeded Fernandez needed only 61 minutes to sweep by the Czech teenager, who entered the main draw on a...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 ASB Classic WTA Draw featuring Gauff, Raducanu, Fernandez and Venus Williams
The ASB Classic in Auckland will be running from January second till January 8th with the likes of Raducanu, Gauff, Fernandez and Venus Williams. It's a pretty strong event overall with a strong field, far better than the average ATP 250 event. Lots of players are taking part in order to prepare for the Australian Open and Gauff will be the top seed. She starts off against Tatjana Maria who is pretty solid but most likely won't be able to challenge her.
atptour.com
Fritz, Keys Boost Team USA Into City Finals in Sydney
Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys put Team USA into the United Cup City Finals after posting straight-set wins over Germany on Monday. Team USA will face Great Britain in Wednesday's City Finals. Team GB went 2-0 in Group D, tallying wins over Australia and Spain. The winner of the City Finals will advance to the United Cup Final Four, which begins on Friday in Sydney.
