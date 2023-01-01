The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the Roland Garros courts and they reverted back on their decision to make all matches best of three matches. The tennis event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the iconic Roland Garros venue. It will be the first time in a while that the tennis Olympics are being played on clay and it's going to give a new dimension to the event with a more diverse group of players expected to do well. The defending champion will be Alexander Zverev who won the event by beating Karen Khachanov in the final.

2 DAYS AGO