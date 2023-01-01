Nadal continues to rubbish retirement rumours despite Norrie loss at United Cup: "Don't keep going with it because I'm here to keep playing tennis"

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
tennisuptodate.com
Ex Agassi coach Brad Gilbert dismays at Nadal retirement question: "He will let you know when the time comes"
Rafael Nadal was amused when reporters asked him about retirement following his loss to Cameron Norrie, a tennis coach Brad Gilbert is fed up with the question. Nadal has been subjected to retirement questions for several years now. Every time he losses a match reporters quickly jump to it, asking him whether he's close to retirement or what the loss means. Nadal is still taking them rather well finding amusement in the interest in it but it has to be tiring.
The Three Best Matches on the ATP Tour in 2022
Alright, everybody breathe. Tennis, the sport that never, ever sleeps, has once again barely taken paused to catch its breath, rolling immediately from the 2022 season to the 2023 season; without even waiting for the calendar to roll over with it. By the time the ball drops in Times Square, taking us from one year to the next, we’ll already by 3 days into the shiny new joint ATP/WTA team competition, the United Cup, and its no brakes, full steam ahead to the Australian Open from there. But before we dive head first into our coverage of the new season, let’s first pay tribute to the 365 days of tennis which consumed us in 2022. While there were any number of absolutely terrific clashes on the ATP tour this year, only a handful ascended to truly ‘classic’ status. We could spend all day debating which matches deserve a spot in the pantheon of the years’ greatest, and the variation on other lists that have been published only affirms what an incredible year it was. I had the unfortunate self-imposed task of narrowing my choices to just three (while granting myself the crutch of an ‘honourable mentions section, of course). Here are the three best matches of 2022 on the ATP tour, as chosen by yours truly.
tennisuptodate.com
Norrie becomes only second British player to beat Nadal in ATP history
Cameron Norrie pulled off a major win for himself and British tennis by stunning Rafael Nadal at the United Cup with a comeback win in three sets. Norrie has been playing pretty strong tennis to start the new season and he continued that at the United Cup. Nadal put up a good fight but ran out of gas towards the end as Norrie broke his game down with his annoying style that saw Nadal lose patience a little bit. He started well taking the first set but his game got worse over time.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev honest on recovery after Lehecka defeat at United Cup: "I'm only pain-free for about two, three weeks now"
Alexander Zvereve resorted to honesty after suffering another loss against Lehecka at the United Cup explaining that he's been pain-free for a short time. Zverev is not playing his best tennis at the moment and it's mainly due to a long absence from the court and a lack of practice time leading up to these events. The reason is simple. It's the injury and it's one from which it was very tricky to recover. Zverev confirmed that after the loss to Lehecka explaining that he's only been pain-free for a few weeks:
game-news24.com
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark
Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
Halep's hopes of playing Australian Open dead in the water compared to Verdasco due to loophole
Simona Halep won't be able to play at the Australian Open but fellow suspended player Fernando Verdasco will due to a rule loophole. Both Halep and Verdasco are currently suspended from tennis due to doping. Halep requested an emergency hearing after being able to understand how the banned substance entered her body as she wanted a wild card entry into the Australian Open. However, the rules state that Halep can't enter any event while provisionally suspended.
Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’
The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
tennisuptodate.com
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
tennisuptodate.com
Kokkinakis believes Djokovic will end top of GOAT debate as 'best to ever do it'
Thanasi Kokkinakis believes that Novak Djokovic will end up as the greatest to ever play tennis ending the never-ending GOAT debate in tennis. Kokkinakis will be playing with Djokovic at the same event in Adelaide this week and it's an event that he won last year. The Greek player has been a fan of Djokovic for a very long time and he thinks that the Serbian will ultimately end up as the greatest to ever do it. He explained his reasoning as:
tennisuptodate.com
"They always taught me and told me that he was the king of football": Federer and Nadal both pay tribute after passing of football great Pele
Tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal paid their respects to football legend Pele who passed away aged 82. Both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are huge football fans and not only that, they played the game growing up. Federer's first sport was football and he played it for a while until he switched to tennis. Nadal was in a similar situation as he was a very good youth player with a chance to go professional but he opted for tennis and the rest is history.
NBC Sports
Venus Williams earns long-awaited victory in Auckland
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Venus Williams is back in the win column. The 42-year-old Williams beat qualifier Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round at the ASB Classic on Monday for her first singles victory since Wimbledon in 2021. The seven-time major champion has been awarded a...
tennisuptodate.com
Changes made to Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros with all matches best of three sets, best of five for final
The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the Roland Garros courts and they reverted back on their decision to make all matches best of three matches. The tennis event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the iconic Roland Garros venue. It will be the first time in a while that the tennis Olympics are being played on clay and it's going to give a new dimension to the event with a more diverse group of players expected to do well. The defending champion will be Alexander Zverev who won the event by beating Karen Khachanov in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
"She’s younger than me and has three Grand Slams": Andreescu looks to emulate Swiatek's brilliance
Bianca Andreescu finds the run of Iga Swiatek in 2022 as very inspiring and she would like to emulate her and do the same things she did. Swiatek is younger than Andreescu but she has more trophies and more grand slams so far despite the former winning a grand slam sooner. Things like that inspire Andreescu to become even better as she's a true competitor who loves competition. She talked about it recently expressing:
tennismajors.com
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm sure it won't take him too long": Fritz believes Zverev will shake off rust and return to best after United Cup win
Taylor Fritz feels like Alexander Zverev will be back to his best tennis sooner rather than later after coming back from a tricky injury that saw him miss the majority of 2022. Fritz played Zverev at the United Cup and easily defeated him in two sets as the German continues...
tennisuptodate.com
Alex de Minaur wins crazy battle against Rafael Nadal in United Cup
Alex de Minaur needed almost three hours but he was able to defeat Rafael Nadal in three sets 3-6 6-1 7-5 to give Australia a huge point in the United Cup. It was always going to be a very interesting matchup between Nadal and the Speed demon and the latter outran Nadal to the finish line. It was a great battle with the packed stands enjoying every bit of it and the finish was particularly satisfying for the crowd. Nadal proved better in the early goings of the match taking the opening set 6-3 behind solid play.
