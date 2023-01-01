ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles plays Miami after George’s 45-point showing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home. Los Angeles ranks third in the NBA allowing only 109.4 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Heat are 8-10 in road games. Miami is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 115-110 on Dec. 9. Bam Adebayo scored 31 points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tyler Herro is scoring 21.4 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 20.7 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Indiana Pacers

Heat: 7-3, averaging 110.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (ankle).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (right knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: out (health and safety protocols), Caleb Martin: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Associated Press

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Devils visit the Red Wings after Bratt’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (23-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jesper Bratt’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Devils’ 5-4 shootout loss. Detroit is 16-12-7...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Mitchell's masterpiece: Cavs star scores 71 points in win

A towel strewn over his shoulders, still in his uniform after the game, Donovan Mitchell wearily took a seat and looked at the boxscore that had been placed in front of him. Someone standing nearby asked if he needed anything, and Mitchell politely declined. “I’m good,” Mitchell said. “I’m as good as can be.” As good as he’s ever been in an NBA game, for sure. Better, even. Better than most anyone in any game ever, actually.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Bills’ Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Analysis: The Suns are on the brink, and not in a good way

Only 18 months ago, the Phoenix Suns were on the brink. They held a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. They were two wins away from the parade. Chris Paul was finally going to get his ring. Suns in Four was not just a stadium chant, but a very real possibility. They’re on the brink again now. A very different brink. A team that lost 18 games in the entirety of the 2021-22 regular season lost its 18th game of this regular season — with 44 games left to play — on Monday, a 102-83 embarrassment at Madison Square Garden to New York, and the score makes it seem closer than it really was. It was really over with 4:30 left in the first half, the Knicks then holding a 52-20 lead.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists for the Nets (25-12), who have ridden the longest winning streak in the NBA this season to within a game of Boston for the best record in the league. Brooklyn has won 16 of its last 17 games. “I don’t think we really pay attention too much to the streak, we just really want to play well for one another,” Irving said. Irving shot 11 for 14, Durant was 10 for 14 and neither played in the fourth quarter for the Nets, who are 23-7 under Jacque Vaughn. T.J. Warren finished with 18 points and Brooklyn shot 62% from the field.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Analysis: Jerry Rosburg is one call Broncos GM got right

DENVER (AP) — Just about all of the biggest moves by Denver Broncos general manager George Paton backfired in 2022. Russell Wilson is the odds-on favorite for 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, according to Sportsbetting.ag following the worst season of his career, one that includes 13 TD throws in 13 starts and a career-high 53 sacks. If he can bounce back like John Elway did in 1991 when the Hall of Famer followed a 5-11 season with a 12-4 rebound, Wilson’s acquisition won’t go down as one of the most lopsided trades in league history. Wilson’s lousy season played a major role in Nathaniel Hackett j oining Urban Meyer, Bobby Petrino, Pete McCulley and Lou Holtz as the only head coaches since the 1970 merger to get fired during their first season.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA’s most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by any player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime. Mitchell’s total matched the eighth-highest in league history and marked the most points by an NBA player since Lakers great Kobe Bryant scored 81 against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Wilt Chamberlain owns the NBA record with 100 for Philadelphia against New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pennsylvania. “To be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling,” said Mitchell, acquired from Utah in the offseason. “I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I’m speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Heisman winner Williams watches decisive score in USC loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caleb Williams said he wasn’t limited by a hamstring injury that plenty of people thought would keep the Heisman Trophy winner out of the Cotton Bowl. To that point, the Southern California quarterback said he should have run with an open field in front of him on a play where he threw an interception. The pick gave Tulane an early spark in the Green Wave’s 46-45 victory Monday. A late safety from an offense that didn’t punt gave No. 14 Tulane the opening to finish a frantic rally, and the same defense that gave up an 87-yard touchdown pass right after Williams’ pick couldn’t get the final stop. It was the second time this season Williams watched the decisive score from the sideline, with little or no time to do anything about it.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ rolls with new broadcast crew

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue...
