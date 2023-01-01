Los Angeles plays Miami after George’s 45-point showing

Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home. Los Angeles ranks third in the NBA allowing only 109.4 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Heat are 8-10 in road games. Miami is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 115-110 on Dec. 9. Bam Adebayo scored 31 points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tyler Herro is scoring 21.4 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 20.7 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 110.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (ankle).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (right knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: out (health and safety protocols), Caleb Martin: out (quad).

