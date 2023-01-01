ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

James leads Los Angeles against Charlotte after 47-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers (15-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Charlotte Hornets after LeBron James scored 47 points in the Lakers’ 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hornets have gone 5-12 in home games. Charlotte ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Kelly Oubre Jr. averaging 2.9.

The Lakers have gone 7-13 away from home. Los Angeles is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 134-130 on Dec. 24. P.J. Washington scored 24 points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oubre is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Terry Rozier is shooting 39.5% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 27.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 116.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 118.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Cody Martin: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

Lakers: Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (tailbone), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mitchell's masterpiece: Cavs star scores 71 points in win

A towel strewn over his shoulders, still in his uniform after the game, Donovan Mitchell wearily took a seat and looked at the boxscore that had been placed in front of him. Someone standing nearby asked if he needed anything, and Mitchell politely declined. “I’m good,” Mitchell said. “I’m as good as can be.” As good as he’s ever been in an NBA game, for sure. Better, even. Better than most anyone in any game ever, actually.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Analysis: The Suns are on the brink, and not in a good way

Only 18 months ago, the Phoenix Suns were on the brink. They held a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. They were two wins away from the parade. Chris Paul was finally going to get his ring. Suns in Four was not just a stadium chant, but a very real possibility. They’re on the brink again now. A very different brink. A team that lost 18 games in the entirety of the 2021-22 regular season lost its 18th game of this regular season — with 44 games left to play — on Monday, a 102-83 embarrassment at Madison Square Garden to New York, and the score makes it seem closer than it really was. It was really over with 4:30 left in the first half, the Knicks then holding a 52-20 lead.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Bills’ Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists for the Nets (25-12), who have ridden the longest winning streak in the NBA this season to within a game of Boston for the best record in the league. Brooklyn has won 16 of its last 17 games. “I don’t think we really pay attention too much to the streak, we just really want to play well for one another,” Irving said. Irving shot 11 for 14, Durant was 10 for 14 and neither played in the fourth quarter for the Nets, who are 23-7 under Jacque Vaughn. T.J. Warren finished with 18 points and Brooklyn shot 62% from the field.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Analysis: Jerry Rosburg is one call Broncos GM got right

DENVER (AP) — Just about all of the biggest moves by Denver Broncos general manager George Paton backfired in 2022. Russell Wilson is the odds-on favorite for 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, according to Sportsbetting.ag following the worst season of his career, one that includes 13 TD throws in 13 starts and a career-high 53 sacks. If he can bounce back like John Elway did in 1991 when the Hall of Famer followed a 5-11 season with a 12-4 rebound, Wilson’s acquisition won’t go down as one of the most lopsided trades in league history. Wilson’s lousy season played a major role in Nathaniel Hackett j oining Urban Meyer, Bobby Petrino, Pete McCulley and Lou Holtz as the only head coaches since the 1970 merger to get fired during their first season.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA’s most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by any player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime. Mitchell’s total matched the eighth-highest in league history and marked the most points by an NBA player since Lakers great Kobe Bryant scored 81 against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Wilt Chamberlain owns the NBA record with 100 for Philadelphia against New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pennsylvania. “To be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling,” said Mitchell, acquired from Utah in the offseason. “I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I’m speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Lyons late 3 lifts Southern past Texas Southern in OT, 77-76

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrone Lyons grabbed the rebound when Jordan Gilliam missed the second of two free throws, dribbled up court and drilled a pull-up 3-pointer with a second left to give Southern a 77-76 overtime win over Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Monday night. Gilliam hit a pair from the line with 21 seconds left to put Texas Southern in front by four, 75-71, but Lyons hit from deep with 11 seconds left to get the Jaguars within one. Gilliam drew a foul with six seconds left and pushed the lead to two, but...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Heisman winner Williams watches decisive score in USC loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caleb Williams said he wasn’t limited by a hamstring injury that plenty of people thought would keep the Heisman Trophy winner out of the Cotton Bowl. To that point, the Southern California quarterback said he should have run with an open field in front of him on a play where he threw an interception. The pick gave Tulane an early spark in the Green Wave’s 46-45 victory Monday. A late safety from an offense that didn’t punt gave No. 14 Tulane the opening to finish a frantic rally, and the same defense that gave up an 87-yard touchdown pass right after Williams’ pick couldn’t get the final stop. It was the second time this season Williams watched the decisive score from the sideline, with little or no time to do anything about it.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ rolls with new broadcast crew

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy