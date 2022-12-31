Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
UPMATTERS
America’s ‘neediest’ cities ranked, from poverty to adequate plumbing
(The Hill) – Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report ranked 182 cities on 28 economic indicators, including child poverty, food insecurity and inadequate kitchens. Detroit ranked...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: Jan. 3, 1963
From the January 3, 1963 edition of The Wayne Herald. Temperatures were about average Monday in the Wayne area, but inside Coryell Auto Company's maintenance shop, things were a little cool for a while Monday afternoon. A car driven by Mrs. Dorothy Kabisch jumped the curb and smashed through a...
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
A "spirited" experience: Detroit’s oldest bar may also be the most haunted
The Two Way Inn has sat on the corner of Mount Elliott and Nevada for nearly 150 years, making it Detroit’s oldest bar. In this episode of The Daily J, learn about the bar’s spirited history, and its long track record of paranormal encounters.
Dramatic Coast Guard rescue saves dog from Detroit River
On the last day of 2022, a Coast Guard operation near Belle Isle in Detroit turned out to be anything but routine. Normally, the Detroit sector of the Coast Guard sends out a five-man team in a truck to patrol the shoreline and check ice conditions to make sure people aren't in harm's...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in southwest Detroit after a suspect fired shots at a Dearborn officer
Police have shut down at least five blocks on Martin Luther King Blvd in southwest Detroit to search for a suspect who allegedly shot at a Dearborn officer in the area.
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance
David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
The Oakland Press
Fires damage family home and former Pontiac restaurant
A Pontiac family lost their home to a New Year’s Eve fire Saturday. No one was hurt, said Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey. Fire crews were quickly able to stop the blaze on the 100 block of West Princeton, he said, but the home suffered significant damage. “The occupants...
chevydetroit.com
Classic Steakhouses in the D
There is no shortage of steakhouses in Metro Detroit, nearly every city has a variation of one. But there’s something special about stepping inside a traditional steakhouse. Everything from the menu to the experience is meant to be top-tier, leaving you feeling like you just had the best meal of your entire life. If you’re into steakhouses, you have to make plans to have dinner at one of these incredible restaurants.
Detroit News
Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
Next phase of I-96 Flex Route construction set to begin early March
The I-96 Flex Route project is set to enter its 2nd year of construction this Spring. Work will begin along the highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed at Detroit New Year's party
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a New Year's Eve party on Detroit’s East side has been identified by family as 19-year-old Don Sawyer, also known by friends as David.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
insideradio.com
Screamin' Scott Randall
Screamin’ Scott Randall segues from nights at Beasley Media Group rock WRIF Detroit (101.1) to afternoons at classic rock sister WCSX (94.7), succeeding Dave Dahmer, who exited during company-wide cuts in October. Randall has been with WRIF for 25 years. “We didn’t have to look far to find the...
UPDATE: Multiple people detained after suspect fires shots at undercover cop; investigation continues in southwest Detroit
Detroit police have shut down at least five blocks of Martin Luther King Blvd in southwest Detroit and detained several suspects in connection with an early morning shooting in which an alleged car thief fired on a Dearborn officer.
WILX-TV
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland Township. The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man from Shelby Township with their car. According to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.
