Richmond, MI

UPMATTERS

America’s ‘neediest’ cities ranked, from poverty to adequate plumbing

(The Hill) – Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report ranked 182 cities on 28 economic indicators, including child poverty, food insecurity and inadequate kitchens. Detroit ranked...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: Jan. 3, 1963

From the January 3, 1963 edition of The Wayne Herald. Temperatures were about average Monday in the Wayne area, but inside Coryell Auto Company's maintenance shop, things were a little cool for a while Monday afternoon. A car driven by Mrs. Dorothy Kabisch jumped the curb and smashed through a...
WAYNE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance

David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township

A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Fires damage family home and former Pontiac restaurant

A Pontiac family lost their home to a New Year’s Eve fire Saturday. No one was hurt, said Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey. Fire crews were quickly able to stop the blaze on the 100 block of West Princeton, he said, but the home suffered significant damage. “The occupants...
PONTIAC, MI
chevydetroit.com

Classic Steakhouses in the D

There is no shortage of steakhouses in Metro Detroit, nearly every city has a variation of one. But there’s something special about stepping inside a traditional steakhouse. Everything from the menu to the experience is meant to be top-tier, leaving you feeling like you just had the best meal of your entire life. If you’re into steakhouses, you have to make plans to have dinner at one of these incredible restaurants.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
insideradio.com

Screamin' Scott Randall

Screamin’ Scott Randall segues from nights at Beasley Media Group rock WRIF Detroit (101.1) to afternoons at classic rock sister WCSX (94.7), succeeding Dave Dahmer, who exited during company-wide cuts in October. Randall has been with WRIF for 25 years. “We didn’t have to look far to find the...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland Township. The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man from Shelby Township with their car. According to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

