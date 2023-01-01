SAN FRANCISCO -- The forecast proved to be prophetic. A Cat. 4 atmospheric river would bring copious amounts of rain to the San Francisco Bay Area. But no one was really ready for just how much would fall.By the time the storm ended, San Francisco would receive 5.46 inches of rain over a 24-hour period. "This makes it the second wettest day in the 170+ years of records at that site, just 0.08" less than 1st place (11/5/1994) with 5.54," the National Weather Service said. "This rainfall also made up 46.8% of San Francisco's December rainfall." The result was a day...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO