ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Homes Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views

Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million.  Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Historic rainfall soaks San Francisco; 2nd wettest day since Gold Rush

SAN FRANCISCO -- The forecast proved to be prophetic. A Cat. 4 atmospheric river would bring copious amounts of rain to the San Francisco Bay Area. But no one was really ready for just how much would fall.By the time the storm ended, San Francisco would receive 5.46 inches of rain over a 24-hour period. "This makes it the second wettest day in the 170+ years of records at that site, just 0.08" less than 1st place (11/5/1994) with 5.54," the National Weather Service said. "This rainfall also made up 46.8% of San Francisco's December rainfall."  The result was a day...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence

In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tiffany T.

Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco California

San Francisco is a bustling area that draws the attention of millions of visitors and tourists every year. They come for the iconic sights, the rich history, the eclectic mix of cultures and ideas, and the sublime California scenery and weather. For travelers on a budget, San Francisco may seem out of reach, but SF (or ‘The City’ but never ‘Frisco’) offers a wealth of venues and activities that are absolutely free. Even better, these venues take full advantage of the much-acclaimed California weather. Here are my picks for free outdoor activities in San Francisco!
STINSON BEACH, CA
sfbayview.com

‘Scam Francisco’ coming soon

As a lost mind and lost soul locked in the county jail in San Francisco, I picked up a book entitled “Manchild in the Promised Land,” explaining the migration of African Americans from the South after slavery. So many left the South seeking a better life only to experience industrial racism up North and out West.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Pivoting in the New Year

By Calvin Johnson and Cedric Akbar, Co-Founders, Positive Directions Equals Change, Inc., an African American formerly incarcerated owned and operated non-profit. Getting grounded is our way of proceeding at this moment in time. Positive Directions Equals Change’s service delivery model is designed to support program participants living in poverty to achieve economic stability and mobility and be present, positive and responsive community members.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Here's what to expect with catastrophic storm headed for Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - It's the calm before the storm. The Bay Area is about get hit by another round of heavy rain. Given the amount received last week, the wet outlook has many concerned. While Monday should see light rain, Wednesday and Thursday will bring strong winds and increased risk of downed trees and power outages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy