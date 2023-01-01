Read full article on original website
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Former Reddit employee files lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging her assigned job duties caused her PTSDAmarie M.
San Francisco is now the least air-conditioned city in the US
Local air conditioning professionals still say the number of units they install is rising significantly.
‘No reason to downplay this’: Another atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
It's about to get wet again in the San Francisco Bay Area with an atmospheric river set to soak the region later this week.
This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Homes Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views
Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million. Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
Historic rainfall soaks San Francisco; 2nd wettest day since Gold Rush
SAN FRANCISCO -- The forecast proved to be prophetic. A Cat. 4 atmospheric river would bring copious amounts of rain to the San Francisco Bay Area. But no one was really ready for just how much would fall.By the time the storm ended, San Francisco would receive 5.46 inches of rain over a 24-hour period. "This makes it the second wettest day in the 170+ years of records at that site, just 0.08" less than 1st place (11/5/1994) with 5.54," the National Weather Service said. "This rainfall also made up 46.8% of San Francisco's December rainfall." The result was a day...
KTVU FOX 2
A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area
Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.
Baby born minutes into new year might be Bay Area's first of 2023
The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1.
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
Video Shows Person Rafting Through San Francisco's Severely Flooded Streets
Different parts of California saw heavy rain, snow, and wind on Saturday, which caused flooding and landslides.
SFist
Sunday Links: First 2023 Bay Area Baby Born in Walnut Creek Just After Midnight
The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center at 12:06 a.m. Reportedly, his name is Ezekiel Laviolette, born to Allison and Eric Laviolette of Pleasant Hill. [KRON4]. The National Weather Service released preliminary totals of...
berkeleyside.org
Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence
In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
KTVU FOX 2
'Magical' fireworks in San Francisco ring in new year
After the rain let up many celebrated the new year watching fireworks over San Francisco. One viewer called this year's display 'magical.'
Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco California
San Francisco is a bustling area that draws the attention of millions of visitors and tourists every year. They come for the iconic sights, the rich history, the eclectic mix of cultures and ideas, and the sublime California scenery and weather. For travelers on a budget, San Francisco may seem out of reach, but SF (or ‘The City’ but never ‘Frisco’) offers a wealth of venues and activities that are absolutely free. Even better, these venues take full advantage of the much-acclaimed California weather. Here are my picks for free outdoor activities in San Francisco!
sfbayview.com
‘Scam Francisco’ coming soon
As a lost mind and lost soul locked in the county jail in San Francisco, I picked up a book entitled “Manchild in the Promised Land,” explaining the migration of African Americans from the South after slavery. So many left the South seeking a better life only to experience industrial racism up North and out West.
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
Epic cleanup begins after New Year's Eve flooding submerges SF businesses
The Bay Area is cleaning up and drying out after the New Year's Eve storm dumped near-historic amounts of rain.
sfbayview.com
Pivoting in the New Year
By Calvin Johnson and Cedric Akbar, Co-Founders, Positive Directions Equals Change, Inc., an African American formerly incarcerated owned and operated non-profit. Getting grounded is our way of proceeding at this moment in time. Positive Directions Equals Change’s service delivery model is designed to support program participants living in poverty to achieve economic stability and mobility and be present, positive and responsive community members.
KTVU FOX 2
Here's what to expect with catastrophic storm headed for Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's the calm before the storm. The Bay Area is about get hit by another round of heavy rain. Given the amount received last week, the wet outlook has many concerned. While Monday should see light rain, Wednesday and Thursday will bring strong winds and increased risk of downed trees and power outages.
A Nashville family vising California was flying out of the Oakland International Airport at the end of December. The Delta Air Lines gate agent offers passengers $8,000 a piece if they would take another flight on an 'overbooked' flight from Oakland to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said.
