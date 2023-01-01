Read full article on original website
Related
Marcus Rashford reveals reason why he was dropped over disciplinary issue by Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag for Wolves win
MARCUS RASHFORD confirmed he OVERSLEPT for a team meeting which resulted in him being dropped for Manchester United's trip to Wolves. The 25-year-old's omission from the starting line-up at Molineux raised eyebrows before kick-off. Manager Erik ten Hag said Rashford dropping to the substitutes bench was for disciplinary reasons. In-form...
NBC Sports
Fulham score late winner to edge past Southampton
Fulham continued their superb Premier League season as the Cottagers edged past Southampton on New Year’s Eve. An unlucky James Ward-Prowse own goal put Fulham ahead but the Saints improved and their skipper curled home a beauty of a free kick to make it 1-1. Saints looked the more...
Chelsea draw with Nottingham Forest as reset and revival elude Graham Potter’s sluggish side
So much for the notion that the World Cup would have restorative powers for Chelsea, bringing a reset and a revival under Graham Potter. They might have beaten Bournemouth, but they lost a lead, two points and their way against Nottingham Forest. After delivering a performance of resounding mediocrity, a disjointed side go into a double-header against Manchester City with their chances of a top-four finish dented further.Such New Year’s Honours as were awarded at the City Ground went instead to Forest, who produced a rousing second-half comeback to underline that they are becoming a decidedly awkward proposition on...
World Cup success will not change ‘humble’ Alexis Mac Allister, says Lewis Dunk
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk insists “humble” Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister will not be changed by World Cup glory alongside Lionel Messi.Albion midfielder Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final.The creative 24-year-old is nearing a return to Premier League action for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, having been granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.Defender Dunk is looking forward to welcoming back his team-mate, who is expected in Sussex this week, and does not believe his attitude will have been altered by winning football’s ultimate prize.“We’ve...
Tottenham upset by resurgent Villa; Chelsea held at Forest
LONDON (AP) — Any New Year’s resolution by Tottenham to stop conceding the first goal lasted less than one day as Aston Villa continued its revival under Unai Emery with a 2-0 away win in the Premier League on Sunday. Antonio Conte’s side has now conceded first in...
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Man United and Chelsea stars in BBC XI
The Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting some big names from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in his latest line up. The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard making Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport after superb performances in a 4-2 victory away to Brighton.
Changes are needed at Chelsea, but not on the touchline
Graham Potter has made a poor start at Chelsea, but he's not the main problem.
BBC
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Thomas Frank praises 'incredible' Bees
Brentford manager Thomas Frank praised his "incredible" players after their impressive victory over Liverpool. The Bees won 3-1 at the Community Stadium to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches. Frank and his players celebrated with their supporters at full-time, the victory moving Brentford up to seventh place...
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United will go five points clear of 5th-place Tottenham if they are victorious vs Bournemouth, when the Cherries visit Old Trafford on Tuesday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). The Red Devils are hot out of the World Cup restart with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and...
Report: Graham Potter Has The Backing Of Todd Boehly And Behdad Eghbali
Despite Chelsea's poor run of form as of late which has carried over from the World Cup break, the Chelsea owners have full belief in the manager Graham Potter. There is no pressure over his future.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
How Graham Potter could set his depleted Chelsea side up against Manchester City on Thursday.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 19 - January 2nd to 5th
All the action from Gameweek 19 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Brentford on Monday.
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction
Chelsea began the new year the same way we ended the old year, at least as far as our starting lineup was concerned, which saw just one enforced change: César Azpilicueta deputizing for the injured Reece James. Unfortunately, the play itself was a bit less enterprising than against Bournemouth,...
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as the Blues slump to disappointing draw
Here's how we rated every player in Chelsea's win over Nottingham Forest.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest takes point from wobbling Blues
Nottingham Forest got a second-half goal from Serge Aurier to defy Raheem Sterling’s opener and deliver a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the City Ground on Sunday. Chelsea led 1-0 at the break when a Christian Pulisic cross was deflected off the cross bar and onto the waiting foot of Sterling, but Aurier showed patience and technique in cleaning up a 63rd-minute mess in Chelsea’s box to level the line.
Comments / 0