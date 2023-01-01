ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Juventus benchwarmer evaluating offers from two Serie A clubs

Since sealing a transfer from Empoli to Juventus in 2015, Daniele Rugani has never truly managed to carve himself a regular spot in the starting lineup. The defender is now 28, and at this point, he’s unlikely to fulfill his early promise. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via...
Pogba delivers some major positive news to Juventus

Juventus has been handed a major boost in their bid to welcome Paul Pogba back to the fold as soon as possible. The midfielder suffered an injury in the preseason and has been sidelined since then, which has not been pleasant to their fans. The Frenchman delayed surgery and the...
Report: Joao Felix Loan Fee Causing Problems Amid Chelsea Interest

Joao Felix looks certain to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window after falling out of favour at the club and with the manager, but the club may be the ones holding back the deal. Atletico want the full wages of Felix covered for the six months he is...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to extend their winning run under Erik ten Hag to six matches as they host Bournemouth tonight in the Premier League.Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winner at Wolves on Saturday, after the England star was dropped for sleeping in and arriving late to a team meeting.Rashford continued his fine form and has now netted in United’s three wins since returning from the World Cup.Bournemouth, meanwhile, have lost all three of their matches since the World Cup, with Gary O’Neil still looking for his first points since he was appointed the club’s permanent...
Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea offered £18.6m loan transfer by super agent

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in January. The Portuguese international has not been able to live up to the expectations (34 goals in 130 appearances) since joining Atletico Madrid and the Spanish outfit or prepared to let him leave this month.

