FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp
Cody Gakpo officially becomes a Liverpool player today after FSG sanction to please Jurgen Klopp and has already made an impression within the club.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Al-Nassr fans replicate Cristiano Ronaldo celebration as they welcome star signing
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Saudi club late last month, having left Manchester United for the second time
PSG Reportedly Scheduled to Face Al-Nassr, Sets Up Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Matchup
The football world will be getting potentially one last Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi matchup as RMC Sport reported on Monday that a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr is scheduled. As part of their January tour last year, which the French giants canceled due to Covid-19, PSG was set to play...
Scott Parker returns to management as the new head coach of Belgian champions Club Bruges
Scott Parker is heading into the Champions League as new coach of Belgian side Club Bruges, four months after being sacked by Bournemouth.
Al Nassr Win First Game Since Signing Cristiano Ronaldo As Vincent Aboubakar Scores Only Goal
Al Nassr were back in Saudi Pro League action on Saturday less than 24 hours after announcing the signing of Ronaldo.
Juventus benchwarmer evaluating offers from two Serie A clubs
Since sealing a transfer from Empoli to Juventus in 2015, Daniele Rugani has never truly managed to carve himself a regular spot in the starting lineup. The defender is now 28, and at this point, he’s unlikely to fulfill his early promise. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via...
Caglar Soyuncu in advanced talks over move to Atletico Madrid
Caglar Soyuncu in advanced talks over move to Atletico Madrid.
“Really advanced” – Fabrizio Romano delivers latest positive Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea update
Chelsea have been working very hard in the last few days to try and seal a move to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The deal is a complicated and difficult one to get over the line, because it’s a large fee, and obviously Benfica do not want to lost their star player in the middle of the season.
Inter Milan To Debut eBay As Sleeve Sponsor In Serie A Clash With Napoli, Italian Media Report
Inter will debut online retail giant eBay as their new sleeve sponsor on the matchday kits for Wednesday’s Serie A clash with Napoli. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who also report that the Nerazzurri will still have DigitalBits as their main shirt sponsor.
Pogba delivers some major positive news to Juventus
Juventus has been handed a major boost in their bid to welcome Paul Pogba back to the fold as soon as possible. The midfielder suffered an injury in the preseason and has been sidelined since then, which has not been pleasant to their fans. The Frenchman delayed surgery and the...
Italian Media Detail Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi’s Tactical Approach To Stop Free-Scoring Napoli
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi will be looking to get the positioning of Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni right to stop Napoli’s threats both centrally and on the flanks on Wednesday. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who notes that some...
Report: Joao Felix Loan Fee Causing Problems Amid Chelsea Interest
Joao Felix looks certain to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window after falling out of favour at the club and with the manager, but the club may be the ones holding back the deal. Atletico want the full wages of Felix covered for the six months he is...
“Now the story is different” – Manchester United given boost in pursuit of forward transfer
Manchester United have reportedly been given a boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. The Red Devils were interested in signing the Portugal international during the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, and now the player’s situation has changed, with Atletico open to letting him go this January.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture
Manchester United will look to extend their winning run under Erik ten Hag to six matches as they host Bournemouth tonight in the Premier League.Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winner at Wolves on Saturday, after the England star was dropped for sleeping in and arriving late to a team meeting.Rashford continued his fine form and has now netted in United’s three wins since returning from the World Cup.Bournemouth, meanwhile, have lost all three of their matches since the World Cup, with Gary O’Neil still looking for his first points since he was appointed the club’s permanent...
Manchester United Must Try To Sign Striker Youssoufa Moukoko
Youssoufa Moukoko is out of contract at Borussia Dortmund in the summer window, Manchester United must try to sign the striker.
Report: Liverpool To Return With Second Moises Caicedo Offer
The Reds have been linked with a transfer for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder over recent days.
Transfer rumours: Juventus ready Saka bid; Man Utd consider Aboubakar
Sunday's transfer rumours include Bukayo Saka, Vincent Aboubakar, Dusan Vlahovic, Alexis Mac Allister & more.
Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea offered £18.6m loan transfer by super agent
Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in January. The Portuguese international has not been able to live up to the expectations (34 goals in 130 appearances) since joining Atletico Madrid and the Spanish outfit or prepared to let him leave this month.
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
