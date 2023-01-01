Their reign has another six weeks to run. Chelsea can still brand themselves world champions until 11 February, but it is probably best if they do not. It would highlight the gulf between past and present, between supposed status and sad reality when, below Fulham on goal difference, the table suggests they are not even the top team in west London. If 2022 started with a crowning glory that came before the dramatic crumbling of Roman Abramovich’s empire, 2023 began with further evidence that Todd Boehly’s is a reign of error.It was not so much the fact Chelsea drew...

1 DAY AGO