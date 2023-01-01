Read full article on original website
Chelsea draw with Nottingham Forest as reset and revival elude Graham Potter’s sluggish side
So much for the notion that the World Cup would have restorative powers for Chelsea, bringing a reset and a revival under Graham Potter. They might have beaten Bournemouth, but they lost a lead, two points and their way against Nottingham Forest. After delivering a performance of resounding mediocrity, a disjointed side go into a double-header against Manchester City with their chances of a top-four finish dented further.Such New Year’s Honours as were awarded at the City Ground went instead to Forest, who produced a rousing second-half comeback to underline that they are becoming a decidedly awkward proposition on...
BBC
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance
Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
Opinion: Graham Potter Deserves Time To Change Things At Chelsea
Graham Potter should be given time to turn things around at Chelsea.
Yardbarker
Juventus benchwarmer evaluating offers from two Serie A clubs
Since sealing a transfer from Empoli to Juventus in 2015, Daniele Rugani has never truly managed to carve himself a regular spot in the starting lineup. The defender is now 28, and at this point, he’s unlikely to fulfill his early promise. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via...
Ben Godfrey urges Everton to show fighting spirit of Man City draw in every game
Everton defender Ben Godfrey says the Toffees must replicate the “fighting spirit” they showed against Manchester City in Tuesday’s clash with Brighton.Frank Lampard’s men, who are a point above the Premier League relegation zone in 16th place, ended a run of three successive defeats by holding champions City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve.Next they return to Goodison Park to play ninth-placed Brighton after losing 2-1 there to Wolves on Boxing Day, thanks to a stoppage-time Rayan Ait-Nouri goal in their first game since the World Cup.Godfrey told Everton’s club website: “[The point and...
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog, highlights
Chelsea mark New Year’s Day with our first trip to the City Ground in the 21st century, with a fixture not seen in over 23 years. Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has not been without struggle however, and they sit just one above the very bottom of the table. But their recent form has been better than ours, although they did lose their last game whereas we finally won one.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could not deal with Brentford’s ‘chaos’
Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool could not deal with Brentford’s unique brand of “chaos” as they slipped to a damaging defeat.Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly against Brentford’s canny set-pieces as Thomas Frank’s side claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.Ibrahima Konate scored an own goal from one corner and Yoane Wissa had two goals disallowed for offside from two more corners before putting the hosts 2-0 ahead before half-time with a fine header.😁 Three point feeling#BrentfordFC | #BRELIV pic.twitter.com/WgsZAxA5TF— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 2, 2023That was only after Darwin Nunez had added to his growing catalogue of wasted opportunities...
Brentford capitalise on Liverpool’s poor defending to claim famous scalp
Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season.Despite Thomas Frank’s upbeat assessment of the...
Yardbarker
Report – AC Milan considering a move for impressive Arsenal loanee
Folarin Balogun is arguably Arsenal’s most in-form striker this season, although he is away from the club on loan at Reims. The youngster has hit double figures in the number of goals scored in Ligue 1 this season and the decision to send him there is fully justified. The...
Yardbarker
Arsenal fans cannot get enough of Odegaard after his stunning show against Brighton
Martin Odegaard was unplayable in Arsenal’s match against Brighton on Saturday and the club’s fans cannot get enough of their fantastic captain. The Norwegian has been one of Arsenal’s finest players in this campaign and has inspired their position atop the Premier League table as they target a first league crown since 2004.
SB Nation
Klopp: Brentford “Stretch the Rules”
Liverpool FC managed to put on a throwback performance of set-piece defending from the Brendan Rodgers years, looking rather terrible at corners in particular as Brentford dominated them in that area. Manager Jürgen Klopp took issue with Brentford’s tactics at set-pieces throughout the game in his post-match interview:
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals two transfer suitors for Chelsea star but situation has now changed
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has had interest from both Barcelona and Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr, but could now stay and sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside. Kante has been a star player for Chelsea for...
Brentford vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Liverpool could hand a Premier League debut to new signing Cody Gakpo as they head to face Brentford.The Dutch attacker has joined from PSV and might at least be an option off the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s injury-hit squad, as they try to close the gap further on the top four.Their hosts are tenth across the move into the new year following a draw with Spurs and a win over West Ham since the return of club action after the World Cup.Follow Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE!It’s four straight wins for Liverpool heading into this game, while Brentford are enjoying a...
Yardbarker
Report: Joao Felix Loan Fee Causing Problems Amid Chelsea Interest
Joao Felix looks certain to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window after falling out of favour at the club and with the manager, but the club may be the ones holding back the deal. Atletico want the full wages of Felix covered for the six months he is...
Graham Potter in trouble as Chelsea pay the price for a summer of knee-jerk excess
Their reign has another six weeks to run. Chelsea can still brand themselves world champions until 11 February, but it is probably best if they do not. It would highlight the gulf between past and present, between supposed status and sad reality when, below Fulham on goal difference, the table suggests they are not even the top team in west London. If 2022 started with a crowning glory that came before the dramatic crumbling of Roman Abramovich’s empire, 2023 began with further evidence that Todd Boehly’s is a reign of error.It was not so much the fact Chelsea drew...
Middlesbrough move into fifth by beating Birmingham, while Norwich and Burnley secure wins
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick demanded more from his players after they moved back into the play-off places with another win.
Arsene Wenger delivers his verdict on in-form Martin Odegaard
Arsene Wenger reflects on his return to Arsenal and reserves special praise for captain Martin Odegaard.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan To Debut eBay As Sleeve Sponsor In Serie A Clash With Napoli, Italian Media Report
Inter will debut online retail giant eBay as their new sleeve sponsor on the matchday kits for Wednesday’s Serie A clash with Napoli. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who also report that the Nerazzurri will still have DigitalBits as their main shirt sponsor.
Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's stance on January departures
Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about the possibility of players leaving Real Madrid during the January transfer window.
aiexpress.io
Preview: Wigan Athletic vs. Hull City – prediction, team news, lineups
Basement membership Wigan Athletic kickstart 2023 with a Championship encounter towards Hull Metropolis on the DW Stadium on Monday evening. The 2 groups enter this fixture off the again of contrasting leads to midweek, with the Latics dropping at house to Sunderland and the Tigers securing all three factors away at Birmingham Metropolis.
