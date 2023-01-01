Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
PSG Reportedly Scheduled to Face Al-Nassr, Sets Up Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Matchup
The football world will be getting potentially one last Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi matchup as RMC Sport reported on Monday that a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr is scheduled. As part of their January tour last year, which the French giants canceled due to Covid-19, PSG was set to play...
Yardbarker
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic keen on Manchester United transfer
Could Manchester United make a move for Dusan Vlahovic?. According to a report from Calciomercato, as cited by the Manchester Evening News, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is ‘keen’ on a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are desperate to strengthen their attacking department after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s...
Yardbarker
New Liverpool man Cody Gakpo admits he thought he was joining Man Utd
Cody Gakpo has admitted that he ‘thought’ he was joining Manchester United at the start of the season but the deal ‘didn’t work out’ and also revealed Leeds United wanted to sign him in the summer. Instead, the 23-year-old has completed a move to Liverpool...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Liverpool sign more players in January? Jurgen Klopp provides transfer update
Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Cody Gakpo could be Liverpool's last signing of the transfer window, despite links with a host of midfielders. WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo finalised his switch from PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, in a deal that could cost the Reds £44million ($52m), and after seeing the forward appear in the stands to watch his new side's 2-1 win over Leicester, Klopp was asked about the prospect of further January additions at Anfield.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Man United and Chelsea stars in BBC XI
The Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting some big names from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in his latest line up. The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard making Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport after superb performances in a 4-2 victory away to Brighton.
Football transfer rumours: Jude Bellingham set for talks on his future?
The next month promises to be a busy time for Jude Bellingham watchers. After reminding everyone of why he’s one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football with his performances for England in Qatar, he looks likely to be the subject of unprecedented levels of tittle-tattle this winter.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Must Try To Sign Striker Youssoufa Moukoko
The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United short of options for the striker position ahead of the second half of the season. Erik Ten Hag and United fans want to sign a striker in the January window. United are going to be limited in the upcoming window due...
Jude Bellingham will not solve Liverpool’s midfield crisis, says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher believes Jude Bellingham will not solve Liverpool’s midfield problems, as the pundit ripped into their performance in a dismal 3-1 defeat at Brentford.In recent months Liverpool have been strongly linked with Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund captain who at just 19 years old starred for England during the World Cup.However, Carragher says Jurgen Klopp’s midfield has lacked the right investment for several years and the team needs players with the energy and intelligence to shut down the counterattacks which are hurting them this season.“Everyone keeps talking about Jude Bellingham,” Carragher said on Sky Sports, speaking after the game at...
Report: Atletico Madrid Interested In Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino
The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV has cast doubt on the future of the Brazilian at Anfield according to a report.
Yardbarker
Arsenal ready to make a move for Liverpool star despite disappointing season
Arsenal are ready to make a move for Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo despite struggling to stay fit this season. Arthur signed for Liverpool late in the summer transfer window on a loan deal from Juventus. A major injury shortly after joining the club has significantly limited his game time at Liverpool and you’d imagine they won’t be looking to make the deal a permanent one.
Report: Liverpool To Return With Second Moises Caicedo Offer
The Reds have been linked with a transfer for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder over recent days.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United will go five points clear of 5th-place Tottenham if they are victorious vs Bournemouth, when the Cherries visit Old Trafford on Tuesday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). The Red Devils are hot out of the World Cup restart with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and...
Sporting News
Jurgen Klopp compares referees to 'microwaves' after Liverpool's costly Premier League loss to Brentford
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated by the match officials after seeing his side beaten 3-1 by Brentford in the Premier League. WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Brentford on Monday in an eventful game at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees saw two goals chalked off in the first half, while Darwin Nunez also had an effort disallowed. Klopp felt Brentford's third goal should have been ruled out as well, after Bryan Mbeumo brushed off Ibrahima Konate before scoring, and revealed his frustrations after the final whistle.
Sporting News
Brentford vs Liverpool: Reds hit new low point as need for more January additions underlined
Liverpool's mini Premier League revival was ended emphatically as they went down to a 3-1 defeat at Brentford. The Reds had won four league games on the bounce before heading to west London, boosting hopes that a poor start to the campaign was little more than a blip. However, they...
Yardbarker
Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea offered £18.6m loan transfer by super agent
Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in January. The Portuguese international has not been able to live up to the expectations (34 goals in 130 appearances) since joining Atletico Madrid and the Spanish outfit or prepared to let him leave this month.
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko
Manchester United are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker and Chelsea target Youssoufa Moukoko. United are looking to sign a striker and Moukoko would be a cheap option for them.
Nottingham Forest Hold Chelsea To A 1-1 Draw At The City Ground
Nottingham Forest have held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in the late kick off on New Years Day in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Battling point at City proves Lampard still has the belief of Everton players
Everton, after falling in the final seconds to Wolverhampton at home last week 2-1, knew they had a tough task on their hands when they had to travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City. The champs are potentially the most difficult side in England to take points from, and their current talisman—Erling Haaland—already had 20 Premier League goals to his name prior to the start of the day, more than the combined entire Everton squad have managed to score all season long.
Comments / 0