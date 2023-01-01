ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airline worker killed at Alabama airport after being 'ingested into the engine' of a plane, NTSB says

A worker on the ground at Alabama’s Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in an industrial accident Saturday, leading to flights being temporarily stopped, officials said. The ground crew worker, who has not been identified, was near a plane that had recently landed at the airport from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board told TODAY in a statement on Jan. 2.
American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from the airline, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.” […]
American Airlines ground crew member killed at Alabama airport

(NewsNation) — New details reveal that an airline employee who was killed on New Year’s Eve at Montgomery Regional Airport was sucked into the plane’s engine while it was parked. The worker was reportedly on the ramp of the parked regional carrier flight — which had just...
Mizzou WBB remains undefeated in conference play with win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team came out on top in a back and forth fight with Auburn on Sunday. The Tigers downed the other Tigers 62-56 at Auburn Arena. Hayley Frank continues to impress in her senior season, as she put up her second-straight 20 point game....
