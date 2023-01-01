Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
Eric Bischoff says TNA fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 because of Kristal Marshall: 'She got in the way of Bobby's career'
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
Eric Bischoff Is Curious If Brock Lesnar Helped MMA Fans Crossover To Pro-Wrestling
On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about the crossover appeal between UFC/MMA fans and how former 10-time world champion Brock Lesnar played a part in helping increase that viewership for both sports. Highlights are below. Says...
Hall Of Famer Thinks Vince McMahon Put Too Much Pressure On Former WWE Star
For decades Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE and it was up to Vince when it came to which Superstars he wanted to push to the top of the card. It was clear that Vince McMahon had taken an interest in Lars Sullivan when he arrived on the main roster, but Sullivan’s push didn’t work out quite as expected due to a variety of reasons.
Eric Bischoff Says He Had No Expectation for TNA vs. WWE RAW, If the Move Was Necessary for Growth or a Big Mistake, More
The latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and co-host Conrad Thompson featured a discussion on TNA’s decision to compete head-to-head with WWE RAW in 2010. Bischoff was asked what the expectation was for TNA on Monday nights. “I didn’t have one....
Former WWE NXT Star Claims Triple H Told Them They Reminded Him Of The Rock
2019 saw EJ Nduka secure a contract with WWE after making an impression after two tryouts. Before having a successful career as a professional bodybuilder, the Texan had a successful academic career. Nduka only competed in wrestling twice at live events, never making an appearance on NXT television. Nduka left...
AHA! Fans Believe They Have Solved Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy Mystery
That’s him? There are a lot of ways to introduce a wrestler onto television and some of them involve not letting the fans know everything at once. Sometimes you will see a wrestler debut and not know who they are just yet. That can leave fans guessing, and now they are guessing again about the identity of a character who has only been around for a few weeks.
Mick Foley Recalls WWE Star Refusing To Sell For Chyna
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled Ahmad Johnson refusing to sell for Chyna, who was booked to wrestle male stars in WWE during the Attitude Area. “No [on if he...
WWE official says “you’re a hater” if you don’t think The Bloodline is the best thing in wrestling
During his podcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline…. “So it’s the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure. It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The bloodline storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it is the best thing in wrestling right now. And there’s not even a close second. Like that’s just just how it is. And so look, I don’t say that because they hired me back, I say that because it’s a fact.
Max Caster: “I Really Love The Scissoring Because It Brings People Together”
Scissoring has become a worldwide phenomenon and Max Caster is damn proud of it. The AEW star and current reigning tag champion appeared on The AJ Awesome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how popular The Acclaimed’s catchphrase has become across the world. Check out Caster’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Tony Khan Talks His Massive Respect For Dustin Rhodes, Says Rhodes Has Been Important To AEW Since The Beginning
Tony Khan loves Dustin Rhodes and says he has been an important part of AEW since they launched back in 2019. Khan spoke about The Natural during his recent appearance on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, where he praised Rhodes for his longevity in the business, even complimenting him for being in better shape later in his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Letting Chyna Go From WWE After Big Money Demand
On his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Chyna’s high regard for herself. Ross then recounted Chyna’s desire for a $1 million contract with WWE, which Vince McMahon rejected in favor of letting her leave. “She wanted a million dollars guarantee because she felt like she was worth...
Karen Jarrett Lashes Out at AEW Star, Seemingly Accuses Kurt Angle of Cheating with Co-Workers, Kelly Kelly Responds
Karen Jarrett has recently lashed out at AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster, and her ex-husband, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. We noted before how Karen and Kurt were mentioned during Caster’s rap on last week’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. The Acclaimed dropped their new “RASSLIN” music video, which included shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Caster mentioned Karen as “Kurt Angle’s wife,” a reference to how she was married to Angle before Jarrett. He said, “And you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.” You can click here for Angle’s response to the line, which was quickly deleted.
AEW Star Says There’s Too Much Blood In Wrestling
Professional wrestling certainly isn’t ballet, and sometimes wrestlers will use blood to take the brutality of a match to the next level. During a recent watch along on AdFreeShows.com, Tony Schiavone discussed the topic of blood in wrestling with Conrad Thompson, and the current AEW announcer explained that as a fan he used to be enamored with blood, but he now has a different perspective.
Jake Roberts Recalls Getting The Call For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, Says He Wanted To Wrestle In The Royal Rumble
Jake Roberts may have gotten a WWE Hall of Fame induction, but he was ready to compete in the 2014 Royal Rumble. The Master of the DDT spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast, where Roberts shared details of his conversation with Triple H, how ecstatic he was to be getting in the Hall of Fame, and how prepared he was to wrestle if WWE asked him to. Highlights can be found below.
