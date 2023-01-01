Read full article on original website
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
Jeff Jarrett Lashes Out at Kurt Angle and The Acclaimed Over Recent Comments, Promises Receipts on AEW Dynamite
AEW talent and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett has issued his response to the recent “RASSLIN” diss track released by AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, and the comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Jarrett lashed out during episode 88 of his “My World” podcast, in a show titled, “Jeff Ain’t Kidding Around.” For those who missed it, you can click here for the deleted response to the song from Angle, and you can click here for what Karen Jarrett had to say.
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With KAIRI
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning. Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches. Nakamura reunited with IWGP Women’s...
Bronson Reed Issues RAW Challenge to Top WWE Superstar
Bronson Reed has called out Shinsuke Nakamura. Reed took to Twitter to kick off 2023 and issued a challenge to Nakamura, following Nakamura’s win over The Great Muta at Sunday’s Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo, Japan. “I like to start the new year choosing violence,” Reed wrote....
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
WWE Producers Revealed for the First RAW of 2023
The following WWE Producers have been revealed for the first RAW of 2023, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last night’s show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. * The Bloodline promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer &...
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/6/2023
The January 6 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller defeated Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer. * Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. * Edris Enofe and...
Shawn Michaels on How Social Media May Have Changed the Iconic WrestleMania 24 Match with Ric Flair
WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair did battle at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, with Flair’s career on the line. This was to be the last match for The Nature Boy, but he’s wrestled multiple matches since then. The match included the iconic moment where Michaels mouthed “I love you” to Flair, then finished him off for the win.
Former WWE Superstar Backstage at Tonight’s RAW
Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae is currently backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, according to a video she made to her Instagram Stories. Rae lives in the Nashville area, and is likely just backstage visiting. Rae was last under contract to WWE in October...
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE NXT Vengeance Day
WWE will hold its NXT Vengeance Day event from Chase Center from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on February 4. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,972 tickets and there are 1,593 left. It’s set up for 4,565 seats. The last NXT special was Deadline in December. Here...
Apollo Crews Looks Back On His Nigerian Royalty Persona From 2021
Apollo Crews has fond memories of his Nigerian Royalty persona during his 2021 Intercontinental championship reign. The WWE star spoke about his old gimmick during a recent appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, where he reveals that former WWE champion Big E, who he was feuding with at the time, actually planted the idea in his head. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Bobby Fish Shares His Pick For Match Of The Year
On the Demi Awards episode of his Undisputed Podcast, former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish named the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say (via Wrestling Inc):. “Match of the year...
Seth Rollins Possibly Injured on WWE RAW, Rollins Helped Away After RAW Main Event
Seth Rollins may have suffered an injury during Monday’s WWE RAW main event. The first RAW of 2023 was headlined by WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retaining his title over Rollins. RAW went off the air shortly after the three count, with Theory clutching his title as Rollins tried to recover.
Karl Anderson Drops the NEVER Openweight Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Tama Tonga is your new NEVER Openweight Champion. Tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Tonga defeat WWE’s Karl Anderson to capture the NEVER Openweight Title. The match began with a cheap belt shot by Anderson, but ended with Tonga using a pair of Gun Stuns to get the win.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,939 tickets and there are 8,230 left. The show is set up for 10,169. Here is the updated card for the show:. Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho. TNT...
Eric Bischoff Addresses Controversial Finish At WCW Starrcade 1997
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff talked about the controversial ending to WCW Starrcade 1997 that ending saw Sting defeat NWO leader “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to claim the WCW World Championship. Fans had issues...
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Star Setting The Gorilla Position On Fire
Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast. During it, he recalled Harry Del Rios, also known as Phantasio and Spellbinder, setting the gorilla position on fire at WWE Wrestling Challenge taping. “This dumb s— is sitting there, getting ready to...
Will Ospreay Names His Favorite Kenny Omega Match
Kenny Omega will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this Wednesday. In an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Ospreay was asked to name his favorite Omega match. He named Okada’s bout against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion 2017, when the two stars fought to a time-limit draw.
Ric Flair Left Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Before Charlotte Flair Made Her Return
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Ric revealed that he left last week’s WWE SmackDown early not knowing that Charlotte Flair was going to make her television return and beat Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.
