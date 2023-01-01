Read full article on original website
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
Jeff Jarrett Lashes Out at Kurt Angle and The Acclaimed Over Recent Comments, Promises Receipts on AEW Dynamite
AEW talent and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett has issued his response to the recent “RASSLIN” diss track released by AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, and the comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Jarrett lashed out during episode 88 of his “My World” podcast, in a show titled, “Jeff Ain’t Kidding Around.” For those who missed it, you can click here for the deleted response to the song from Angle, and you can click here for what Karen Jarrett had to say.
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With KAIRI
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning. Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches. Nakamura reunited with IWGP Women’s...
Bronson Reed Issues RAW Challenge to Top WWE Superstar
Bronson Reed has called out Shinsuke Nakamura. Reed took to Twitter to kick off 2023 and issued a challenge to Nakamura, following Nakamura’s win over The Great Muta at Sunday’s Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo, Japan. “I like to start the new year choosing violence,” Reed wrote....
WWE Producers Revealed for the First RAW of 2023
The following WWE Producers have been revealed for the first RAW of 2023, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last night’s show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. * The Bloodline promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer &...
Will Ospreay Names His Favorite Kenny Omega Match
Kenny Omega will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this Wednesday. In an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Ospreay was asked to name his favorite Omega match. He named Okada’s bout against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion 2017, when the two stars fought to a time-limit draw.
Jake Roberts Wants AEW To Use Him To Help Talent With Interviews
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, Roberts joined AEW in March 2020 and was immediately paired with Lance Archer. However, the WWE Hall Of Famer hasn’t been seen on television in months due to his health issues and Archer working in Japan.
Bobby Fish Shares His Pick For Match Of The Year
On the Demi Awards episode of his Undisputed Podcast, former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish named the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say (via Wrestling Inc):. “Match of the year...
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Star Setting The Gorilla Position On Fire
Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast. During it, he recalled Harry Del Rios, also known as Phantasio and Spellbinder, setting the gorilla position on fire at WWE Wrestling Challenge taping. “This dumb s— is sitting there, getting ready to...
Former WWE Superstar Backstage at Tonight’s RAW
Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae is currently backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, according to a video she made to her Instagram Stories. Rae lives in the Nashville area, and is likely just backstage visiting. Rae was last under contract to WWE in October...
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/6/2023
The January 6 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller defeated Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer. * Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. * Edris Enofe and...
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
Shawn Michaels on How Social Media May Have Changed the Iconic WrestleMania 24 Match with Ric Flair
WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair did battle at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, with Flair’s career on the line. This was to be the last match for The Nature Boy, but he’s wrestled multiple matches since then. The match included the iconic moment where Michaels mouthed “I love you” to Flair, then finished him off for the win.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,939 tickets and there are 8,230 left. The show is set up for 10,169. Here is the updated card for the show:. Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho. TNT...
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown Match, Backstage Note On Lacey Evans
Fightful Select has some backstage news on this past week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Kevin Owens teamed up with John Cena on the show in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn with the babyfaces going over. Per the report, Owens required stitches after the show after...
Eddie Kingston Says He Felt Blessed After His Match Against Jun Akiyama
Eddie Kingston is still riding the high of getting to wrestle his hero, Jun Akiyama. The Mad King discussed this subject on the latest edition of the Dark Pouroresu Flowsion podcast, where he reflected on his showdown with Akiyama from last year’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. Check out what he had to say below.
Jim Cornette Explains Why He Thinks People Will Stop Caring About FTR After Recent Losses
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the recent string of losses for FTR. FTR ended up losing their ROH Tag Team Titles at ROH Final Battle before losing to The Gunns on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. They also just lost the AAA Tag Team Titles.
Apollo Crews Recalls Serious Injury On The Indies That Nearly Ended His Career
Apollo Crews is grateful he still has his career with WWE, especially after suffering an injury on the independents that nearly ended it before it even started. The former Intercontinental champion spoke about this subject on the latest edition of Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where he recalls the serious injury he sustained and how doctors told him he might not be able to wrestle again. Crews adds that he doesn’t wish that experience on anyone in the industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Eric Bischoff: ‘I Couldn’t Stand Watching TNA Wrestling Before I Started Working There’
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on TNA Wrestling’s move to Monday Night against WWE Raw in 2010 on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff said he was not a fan of the X-Division or the six-sided ring in TNA when he got there in late 2009.
