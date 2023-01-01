Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Pavelski has 3 points for Stars in win against Sharks
DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Fredrik Olofsson scored his first NHL goal, and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars (23-9-6), who have won four in a row.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 1
* The Bruins extended their season-opening home point streak to 21 games and will look to continue their run when they host the Penguins for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. * The highest-scoring year in NHL history (regular season, including shootout-deciding goals) was capped off by Alex...
NHL
Stamkos, Lightning defeat Coyotes for 3rd straight win
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos scored his 498th NHL goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Stamkos and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning (23-11-1), who have won three in a row and seven straight at home. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Lafreniere returns for Rangers after healthy scratch
Graves back in Devils lineup coming off lower-body injury; Schmaltz day to day for Coyotes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New York Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere returned to the lineup for the New York Rangers...
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Islanders
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (home) and Feb. 9 (away). The Canucks are 46-54-13-3 all-time against the Islanders, including a 28-26-3-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs New York (3-2-0 in their last...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/2
Kings go 2-1-0 to close out 2022, get set to face three division leaders this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings wrapped up the 2022 calendar with two home games sandwiched between a trip to Colorado in the middle of the week. A 2-1-0 record resulted, picking up points at home and on the road. In total, we saw 11 Kings goals and 10 from the Kings opponents.
NHL
What To Watch For In The First Half of 2023
RALEIGH, NC. - While it may be a new year, the Canes marched into 2023 with the same winning ways yesterday afternoon. The team's now won 11 consecutive games and earned at least one point in 17 straight, both franchise records. What other history and new heights could we see...
NHL
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers return to action for the first time in 2023 with a home match against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock...
NHL
Smashville Scope: Forsberg Joins 500-Point Club
The final week of 2022 was a busy one for the Predators both on and off the ice. From franchise records to family additions, catch up on all the latest news from the past week:. Recapping the Road Trip. After losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday...
NHL
Pionk, Connor score as Jets win special teams battle over Oilers
Hellebuyck makes 31 saves in Winnipeg's second consecutive win. In the final minutes of 2022, the Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1) stared down the National Hockey League's top-ranked power play, clinging to a one-goal lead, and kept it that way until the final buzzer. In total, the Jets penalty kill went a...
NHL
Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history
For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
NHL
Ersson makes 28 saves, Flyers top Ducks for 3rd straight win
ANAHEIM -- Samuel Ersson made 28 saves for the Philadelphia Flyers in their third straight win, 4-1 against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Monday. Ersson, who made his fourth consecutive start since he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Dec. 21, came within 40 seconds of his first NHL shutout before Ryan Strome scored at 19:20 of the third period for Anaheim.
NHL
Video Review: SJS @ CHI - 15:53 of the Second Period
Video review determined that the puck deflected off the skate of San Jose's Marc-Edouard Vlasic and that there was no distinct kicking motion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL
Ovechkin gets hat trick, Capitals score 9 to cruise past Canadiens
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 30th NHL hat trick for the Washington Capitals in a 9-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Ovechkin has 26 goals this season, including six in his past four games, and 806 in his NHL career. "Great start by...
NHL
DeBrusk gets his 1st 2 outdoor goals for Bruins in Winter Classic victory
BOSTON -- The first time Jake DeBrusk played in an NHL outdoor game, the 2019 NHL Winter Classic, he thought about what he would do if he scored, pictured it in his mind. When he didn't come close to scoring in that game or when he again played outside at the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21, 2021, he gave up on the idea.
NHL
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: A back-to-back set to start the new year
The Lightning play their first game of 2023 on Tuesday against the Blackhawks in Chicago. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Coyotes on Saturday. When: Tuesday, January 3 - 8:30 p.m. ET. Where: United Center - Chicago, IL. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check...
Comments / 0