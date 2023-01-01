ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle

Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

2023 – The light has just begun, Seattle days are getting longer

It was a challenging holiday season for many of us. We lost a good friend and colleague in Dori Monson. There seemed to be many prominent passings as the year faded away. The winter rain, sleet, snow, and ice canceled many holiday plans. But we made it through, and the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere

LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime

Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
SEATTLE, WA
seiskamimura.com

Seattle Guide: Salish Lodge The Dining Room

Due to the unseemly weather conditions, a lot of the hiking paths and trails in the Seattle area are closed. We were disappointed to find that at Snoqualmie Falls you could only take in the view from the outlook but made the most of our trip to the falls by pivoting to enjoying a holiday brunch at Salish Lodge’s The Dining Room. The room is lined with ceiling to floor windows so that diners can take in the beautiful views of forest and falls. The ambiance was woodsy and cozy with Christmas trees and pine decorations all around.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire

SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
SHORELINE, WA
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
a-z-animals.com

See This Train Guy Spend 46 Hours on a Train From Chicago to Seattle

See This Train Guy Spend 46 Hours on a Train From Chicago to Seattle. Although this video is about a trip from Chicago to Seattle, DownieLive, a Canadian adventurer, first greets you from Minot, North Dakota. He admits he doesn’t recognize the area and that it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere. He’s wearing a sweater and a baseball cap. Behind him is the Superliner Roomette. There is snow in the background, so you know the temperature is at least below freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties

SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park

Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Northwest Newsradio’s Did You Hear?

Tune in every weekday morning at 7:25AM for Northwest Newsradio’s Did You Hear? contest! Learn something new AND win something FUN!. If you think you know the correct answer, call 206-421-5666. The first caller with the correct answer wins two tickets to the Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink, presented by Symetra!
BELLEVUE, WA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy