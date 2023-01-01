Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Related
NBA Fans Flame Kevin Durant After Massive Bald Spot Goes Viral Online
NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant for viral picture.
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
An Attractive Blonde Woman Shoots Her Shot With Steven Adams During A Live Game: "She Wanted A Piece Of The Aquaman!"
An attractive blonde Grizzlies fan at their game against the Kings put up a poster asking big man Steven Adams to meet her under the mistletoe.
Kevin Garnett's Tweet About LeBron James Went Viral
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Larry Bird shares how Tiny Archibald saved him from the death threats he received in New York - "He chewed that guy out for a good ten minutes"
Larry Bird once received death threats before playing the Knicks, and it was Tiny Archibald who set the record straight with his abuser over the phone
Doc Rivers Finally Admits He Had Doubts About Trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George In 2019
Doc Rivers admits he 'wasn't sure' about trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
Iman Shumpert Thinks Scottie Pippen Didn't Win The DPOY Award Because Everybody Was Busy Watching Michael Jordan
Iman Shumpert thinks that Scottie Pippen never won the Defensive Player of the Year award because everyone was too busy watching Michael Jordan.
A Former Celtics Player Was Once Thrown 50 Feet Into A Fence By The Exhaust Of A Jet Plane: "All Of A Sudden I Went Flying Through The Air"
Former Celtics player Jim Barnes was once hurled 50 feet into a fence by the exhaust of a jet plane.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued for punching teenager during pickup basketball game
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is considered one of the future faces of the NBA. The former Murray State star
Hakeem Olajuwon Speaks Out After Having The Defensive Player Of The Year Award Named After Him: "That Sealed My Career..."
Hakeem Olajuwon reacts to DPOY award being named after him.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Think Kevin Durant Should Shave His Head After The Latest Viral Pic
Kevin Durant is in inspired for this season, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a record far better than anyone had anticipated for them. If people were confused about the Nets before the season due to the uncertainty with KD's trade request, they definitely would've panicked when the team started off slow and fired Steve Nash.
Video: LeBron James Hosts An Exclusive Party For His 38th Birthday
LeBron James throws a party for his 38th birthday.
The Brooklyn Nets All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Jason Kidd sits at the top of the Nets' GOAT pyramid. Kevin Durant can surpass him if he wins a championship with the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA Players Exposed Making Bold Claims When Interviewed By Taylor Rooks
Ja Morant, Jaylen Brown and Tyler Herro were caught making bold claims while talking to gorgeous Taylor Rooks.
Michael Jordan Made Dikembe Mutombo Regret Saying MJ Never Dunked On Him
Michael Jordan's long quest of getting a poster dunk on Dikembe Mutombo was completed after a year of mocking by Mutombo from 1996 to 1997.
Comments / 0