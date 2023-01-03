Best mattress deals in the January sales 2023: Discounts on Simba, Emma, Dreams and more

The January sales are here, with this annual discount extravaganza offering plentiful savings across lots of shopping categories. And the best bit is that you can peruse these seasonal sale picks from the comfort of your sofa.

Whether you’re looking for tech deals, fashion savings or discounted home appliances and household essentials, here at IndyBest we’ll be keeping a keen eye on the best deals as they land.

You might be in the market for a new air fryer or fancy buying a coffee machine with your Christmas cash. Now’s the time to save big on pricier purchases, and, thankfully, mattresses have also been heavily reduced.

Good-quality sleep will improve your mood and memory, as well as help maintain overall health, weight and energy levels – so a new mattress can be a great investment. Should you be looking to upgrade your current sleeping situation, or you’ve recently moved home and need a new mattress, the January sales can be a good time to score a bedding bargain.

If you’re keen to get your hands on the best mattress deals from the January sales and start the year off sleeping right, keep scrolling to snap up some top savings.

Best mattress deals in the January sales 2023

Hypnos orthos origins 6 mattress, double: Was £1,338, now £824.25, Mattressman.co.uk

Rated the best mattress overall this year by our expert for its “second to none” edge-to-edge support, the Hypnos Origins 6 features a six-turn, pocket-sprung system that helps ensure no aches or pains when you wake up in the morning.

With eight layers of traceable British wool, which help with temperature regulation, the more than £500 saving at Mattressman means this is a deal worth snapping up – and soon. If you need more convincing, read our full review of the Hypnos Origins 6 mattress.

Buy now

Dreams Workshop Harris traditional spring mattress: Was £349, now £169, Dreams.co.uk

Should you prefer your mattresses firm, rest easy with this humongous £180 saving on Dreams’s spring mattress, which is now just £169. While we haven’t slept on this exact mattress before, we did dub the Dreams x Silentnight mattress the “best for zoned-support” in our roundup of the best mattresses , so we trust the brand knows a thing or two things about making a good mattress. With 288 traditional springs billed to conform to your body for even support, the harris mattress is filled with soft filling with a damask-finish cover.

Buy now

Silentnight 2000 pocket box top mattress: Was £630.50, now £431.99, Amazon.co.uk

We’ve tested Silentnight products at IndyBest before – from the yours & mine mattress to the airmax mattress topper – so it’s a brand we trust. We haven’t yet managed to catch our 40 winks on this exact mattress, but the hypoallergenic model features the brand’s mirapocket zoned spring system, billed for superb support across its 2000 springs. Meanwhile, it is touted for being super soft owing to 15cm of foam filling. Reduced by over 30 per cent, you’ll sleep easy with this near- £200 saving.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, king size: Was £1,749, now £1,049.40, Simbasleep.com

Sleep soundly and comfortably on Simba’s second generation hybrid mattress – and pick it up with a £700 saving, after the discount is applied automatically at the checkout stage. The brand’s sleep engineers have created this new model with up to 5,000 Aerocoil springs to the uppermost layer for extra comfort, while also adding a layer of British wool on top to help regulate your temperature as you sleep.

We were really impressed with this hybrid design when we reviewed the best mattresses earlier this year. “We didn’t overheat on the Simba hybrid pro, and there was noticeably improved airflow compared with traditional, older-style memory foam mattresses.”

Buy now

Read more: Best deals in the January sales 2023

Emma original mattress, double: Was £759, now £379.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

Sleep brand Emma has up to 60 per cent off in its sale. Both its original and premium mattresses are reduced by 50 per cent but, while the premium model got two thumbs up from both our testers, we determined that the original style was the best for memory foam comfort “with solid support beneath the memory foam layer”. Considering you can get a high-quality mattress for under £400, we’d snap this deal up quickly – plus it’s £170 cheaper than the premium.

Buy now

Eve the original hybrid mattress, double: Was £749, now £449, Evesleep.co.uk

Save a whopping £300 on this Eve original hybrid mattress, making it less than £450 in the January sale. The spring and foam mattress has seven layers, including a side and base cover. Providing medium to firm sleeping support, it’s ideal for side, back and front sleepers.

In our review of this mattress, our tester described it as a “supportive yet bouncy sleeping surface”, which “particularly suits combination sleepers.”

Buy now

Silentnight Hatfield memory foam mattress, king size: Was £329, now £263, Argos.co.uk

Silentnight may not have a sale on its own website but there are plenty of retailers discounting the brand’s mattresses on their own. Argos has a selection of mattresses in its end of year sale, but this memory foam one caught our eye at 20 per cent off. Featuring Silentnight’s unique miracoil spring system (which offers twice as many springs as an ordinary system for improved support and pressure relief), it also provides a medium firm comfort.

Buy now

Dreams dream team Campbell combination mattress: Was £859, now £429, Dreams.co.uk

With medium level of comfort (firmness), this mattress is said to be an upgrade of one of Dreams’s best-selling mattresses, combining 667 individually wrapped pocket springs with a thick layer of memory foam. The mattress – which is available in a single, small double, double, king and super kind sizes with a 1-year guarantee – is then housed in a quilted knitted material so as to further boost softness.

Buy now

Read more: Best fashion deals in the January sales 2023

Loaf perfect mattress, double: Was £695, now £665, Loaf.com

“After one night of sleeping on this mattress, we were in love” are the words from our reviewer after testing Loaf’s perfect mattress. Although the discount this sale season is small at only £30, the 1,400 pocket springs for support plus the substantial yet breathable feel might make even a small saving enticing enough to shop.

Buy now

Octasmart plus memory foam mattress, double: Was £799, now £399, Dormeo.co.uk

Bag yourself a bargain on your next mattress with this Octasmart plus memory foam mattress from Dormeo – it’s less than half price this January sale. In our reviews of the best mattresses of the year, our reviewer did note that it was “perhaps slightly less supportive than others edge to edge”, but they ultimately determined it to be “the firmest hybrid we tried”. Need more of an excuse to shop today? It comes with a free pillow, too.

Buy now

Dusk cool gel foam 2,000 pocket sprung hybrid mattress: Was £399, now £299, Dusk.com

Dusk is pretty new to the mattress game, but the brand has created some great products to help you get the best night’s sleep possible – and there’s a few on sale this month, too. Describing this cool gel foam hybrid design as “one of those mattresses that makes it hard to get out of bed, in the right way”, its 2,000 springs and cooling gel foam (designed to maximise airflow and keep you temperate throughout the night) impressed our tester. With £100 off, this mattress is certainly worth a look.

Buy now

Slumberland rollo hybrid rolled up mattress, double: Was £499.99, now £449.99, Bensonsforbeds.co.uk

Save £50 on this Slumberland mattress in the Bensons For Beds January sale. A medium-firm mattress in a white and grey colour way, it comes with an eight-year guarantee for shopping peace of mind. The hybrid mattress’s composition combines memory foam and pocket springs, and it shouldn’t need turning either. Plus, it’ll arrive rolled up in a box for compact delivery.

Buy now

When do the 2023 January sales begin?

The January sales are underway, they started on Sunday 1 January, though many retailers will be offering the same deals since Boxing Day.

Many sites tend to run ‘winter sales’ that last the entire Christmas and new year period. However, it is worth checking your favourite websites for any updated unique deals at the start of January, and we’ll be highlighting the biggest and best discounts.

January sales vs Black Friday: Which is best?

Although Black Friday marks one of the biggest sales event on the calendar, retailers are known to slash prices on products during the January sales – often offering better quality deals, too. It’s a great time to be prepared as well, with deals being launched across seasonal products.

When will the 2023 January sales end?

Unlike the Boxing Day sales, which traditionally last one or two days (though as we previously mentioned, sometimes these span the entire end of year period), there’s no defined end point for the January sales.

We expect most retailers to offer deals and discounts lasting at least a week or two. We’ll have a clearer picture once the January sales begin, and will update this article once we know more about when deals are expected to end.

Voucher codes

For more discounts and offers, try the links below:

Read more on the January sales 2023

Best fashion deals in the January sales 2023 – refresh your wardrobe with discounts from H&M, Selfridges and more

Best deals in Amazon’s January sale 2023 – the best offers on Nintendo Switch, Echo dot speakers, TVs and more

Best tech deals in January sales 2023 – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deals here

Best air fryer deals in January sales 2023 – from Tower to Tefal, these deals are anything but hot air