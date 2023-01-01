ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea channel? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture on TV

By Jamie Braidwood
 3 days ago

Chelsea will look for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since October when they travel to Nottingham Forest today.

Graham Potter’s side returned to action following the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday, with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount on target.

It was Chelsea’s first Premier League win in five under Potter, who will want to start 2023 with three points to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Steve Cooper’s team fell to a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United on their return, as Forest remained in the Premier League’s bottom three. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 1 January.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following Tottenham’s clash with Aston Villa.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Worrall, Mangala, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Yates, Freuler, Aurier, Boly, Lodi

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Zakaria, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz, Sterling

Odds

Nottingham Forest: 23/5

Draw: 3/1

Chelsea: 7/10

Prediction

Nottingham Forest must raise their energy levels after a lifeless defeat at Manchester United and could cause Chelsea some early problems with the right approach, enough to hold on to a precious point. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

