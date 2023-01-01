ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Disney Restaurant Ignores Policy and Refuses to Serve Guest

Even though the former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has returned and the now-former CEO Bob Chapek has made his exit, and many Disney fans are starting to feel more positive about the Walt Disney Company, Disney Parks, and Disney Resorts’ futures, there are apparently still some hiccups going on within Disney Parks that are leading to Disney Guest dissatisfaction.
Disney World’s 5 Most Problematic Rides of 2022

Where there are rides, there are also bound to be problems that cause unexpected interruptions to those rides’ operations. And Disney World rides are no exception. Whether it was a technical issue or an issue with certain Guests, Walt Disney World Resort saw significant interruptions in the operation of its attractions across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom throughout 2022.
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels

Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!

We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain

Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families

Dec. 24 (UPI) — Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay, along with their spouses and children, recently visited Florida’s Disney World theme parks together. “We had a most amazing Disney adventure last week! I got to narrate the exquisite Candlelight Processional (my 10th year!), our family created new holiday memories, and we brought friends who had never been to WDW before!” “How I Met Your Mother” alum Harris wrote in an Instagram post Saturday.
Disney Theme Park Rival Rolling Out New Attraction

Keeping up with all of the new developments at theme park operators Walt Disney Co. and Comcast's Universal Studios is a huge challenge for other amusement parks, such as Six Flags Entertainment and Cedar Fair Entertainment. Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at...
Revealed: How Much Money Does Disney World Make Each Day

Here’s everything you need to know about how much money Disney World in Orlando, Florida, makes each day. The most magical place on Earth works hard to keep the banality of everyday life far from its gates. Things like litter, cuss words, and cars are all infamously kept far from the entryways to the Disney parks.
13 Best Marriott Hotels Near Disney World

Disney World is the most popular tourist destination worldwide, attracting more than 50 million visitors annually. Like any other vacation destination, making hotel reservations is necessary. On-property hotels at Walt Disney are notorious for charging hefty rates causing many travelers to choose Airbnb and vacation rentals. However, if you’re looking...
Grapefruit Parking Garage at Disney Springs: Everything You Need to Know

Whether you’re just visiting or on vacation, Disney Springs offers something for everyone, including themed retail, entertainment, and a unique dining experience. The exciting neighborhoods of Disney Springs include West Side, The Landing, Town Center, and Marketplace. These neighborhoods provide over one hundred retail stores, more than sixty places...
Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral

The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
