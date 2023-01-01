Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneytips.com
Guest Calls Disney World ‘Robbery in Broad Daylight’ After Spending Nearly $4,000 in One Day
The Walt Disney World Resort is certainly an expensive vacation destination; There is no denying that. Even cutting out airfare (if that is a possibility for where you are traveling from) and staying at budget-friendly, likely off-property accommodations, there are some costs associated with a Disney trip (like Park tickets) that you simply cannot avoid.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels
Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
WDW News Today
Report Finds 18% of Disney Park Guests Have Racked Up Debt to Vacation at Walt Disney World
A recent study conducted by LendingTree has found that nearly one in five Disney Park guests have racked up debt in order to afford a visit to one of the parks, but 71% say they don’t regret the decision to visit Walt Disney World. According to a LendingTree survey...
disneyfoodblog.com
Heed These WARNINGS Before Traveling to Disney World at the End of the Year
The next few days can be some of the BUSIEST of the year for Disney World!. As we countdown to Christmas and the New Year, thousands of guests flock to Disney World for the holiday break, and there are some special warnings that you need to know if you’re amongst that group. So we’re here to bring you important advice to know if you’re visiting at the end of the year!
disneyfoodblog.com
Big Changes in Disney World in 2023
One thing that’s inevitable in Disney World is change. New attractions open, while old ones close. There’s always some kind of construction going on. That’s all part of Walt Disney’s original vision, after all — parks that change and expand and grow with the times. So one thing we can be sure of in 2023 is that there’s going to be even MORE change from 2022.
Disney issues behavior warning to parkgoers as fights increase: 'Be the magic you want to see'
Disneyland and Walt Disney World added "courtesy sections" to their websites warning guests to be on their best behavior after an uptick in fights on the property.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Revealed: How Much Disneyland Makes Each Day
Here’s everything you need to know about how much Disneyland makes each day. Disneyland is Disney’s California resort that encompasses two theme parks. There’s Disneyland which opened in 1955, and Disney’s California Adventure which opened in 2001. These fun theme parks have everything you love about Disney magic.
AOL Corp
Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral
The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Orange Parking Garage at Disney Springs: Everything You Need To Know
Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, with nearly 118 million visitors in 2021 alone. Of all the reasons to visit, Walt Disney World is arguably the most popular one. With millions of visitors annually and tens of thousands daily, Disney property is always busy.
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: Details Revealed for Up To $750 Disney Dining Promo Card Offer at Walt Disney World
As we reported earlier, in lieu of bringing back the Disney Dining Plan, starting January 5, guests will be eligible for a complimentary “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages. The full details of that offer are now available below. Complimentary Disney Dining Promo Card. The Disney...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’
Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Where Can You Meet Darth Vader at Disney World?
Here’s everything you need to know about where you can meet Darth Vader at Disney World, Florida. Walt Disney World character meet and greets aren’t just for Mickey and his pals or the princesses. You can also encounter characters from the Star Wars universe, even Darth Vader while vacationing at the world-famous resort in central Florida.
Disney Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes
While most people planning a trip to Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Dates for your 2023 Diary
Now that 2023 is here, you’re probably writing in your new diary or filling in your new calendar, ready for the year ahead. Is your Walt Disney World countdown set too? A new year often makes an upcoming vacation seem real, as you can finally say you’re going on a Disney vacation this year.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Revealed: The Best Restaurants at SeaWorld Orlando
We’ve ranked and revealed the best restaurants at SeaWorld Orlando to help you plan where to eat during your next trip to the park. SeaWorld Orlando is a popular destination for tourists and locals, offering a wide range of exciting activities and attractions. But with so many options, it can be overwhelming to decide where to eat while you’re there.
Comments / 0