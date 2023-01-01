ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneytips.com

Guest Calls Disney World ‘Robbery in Broad Daylight’ After Spending Nearly $4,000 in One Day

The Walt Disney World Resort is certainly an expensive vacation destination; There is no denying that. Even cutting out airfare (if that is a possibility for where you are traveling from) and staying at budget-friendly, likely off-property accommodations, there are some costs associated with a Disney trip (like Park tickets) that you simply cannot avoid.
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels

Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
disneyfoodblog.com

Heed These WARNINGS Before Traveling to Disney World at the End of the Year

The next few days can be some of the BUSIEST of the year for Disney World!. As we countdown to Christmas and the New Year, thousands of guests flock to Disney World for the holiday break, and there are some special warnings that you need to know if you’re amongst that group. So we’re here to bring you important advice to know if you’re visiting at the end of the year!
disneyfoodblog.com

Big Changes in Disney World in 2023

One thing that’s inevitable in Disney World is change. New attractions open, while old ones close. There’s always some kind of construction going on. That’s all part of Walt Disney’s original vision, after all — parks that change and expand and grow with the times. So one thing we can be sure of in 2023 is that there’s going to be even MORE change from 2022.
disneytips.com

VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain

Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
disneytips.com

Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only

MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Revealed: How Much Disneyland Makes Each Day

Here’s everything you need to know about how much Disneyland makes each day. Disneyland is Disney’s California resort that encompasses two theme parks. There’s Disneyland which opened in 1955, and Disney’s California Adventure which opened in 2001. These fun theme parks have everything you love about Disney magic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral

The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
ANAHEIM, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Orange Parking Garage at Disney Springs: Everything You Need To Know

Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, with nearly 118 million visitors in 2021 alone. Of all the reasons to visit, Walt Disney World is arguably the most popular one. With millions of visitors annually and tens of thousands daily, Disney property is always busy.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’

Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Where Can You Meet Darth Vader at Disney World?

Here’s everything you need to know about where you can meet Darth Vader at Disney World, Florida. Walt Disney World character meet and greets aren’t just for Mickey and his pals or the princesses. You can also encounter characters from the Star Wars universe, even Darth Vader while vacationing at the world-famous resort in central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes

While most people planning a trip to Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Dates for your 2023 Diary

Now that 2023 is here, you’re probably writing in your new diary or filling in your new calendar, ready for the year ahead. Is your Walt Disney World countdown set too? A new year often makes an upcoming vacation seem real, as you can finally say you’re going on a Disney vacation this year.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Revealed: The Best Restaurants at SeaWorld Orlando

We’ve ranked and revealed the best restaurants at SeaWorld Orlando to help you plan where to eat during your next trip to the park. SeaWorld Orlando is a popular destination for tourists and locals, offering a wide range of exciting activities and attractions. But with so many options, it can be overwhelming to decide where to eat while you’re there.

