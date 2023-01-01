Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played
After winning 2 "instant-classic" semi-final games, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to face off in the National Championship. This will be the 5th matchup all time between the 2 programs, a series that Georgia currently leads 4-0.
Henry County Daily Herald
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in the class. There was...
Henry County Daily Herald
LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State
The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. That could not be any further from the truth this year....
Henry County Daily Herald
National Championship Ticket Information
After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the Bulldogs' head coach.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Wins Ultimate Game of Inches to Survive Ohio State
ATLANTA — The term “game of inches” has been attached to college football since at least 1941, when it was attributed to Illinois coach Bob Zuppke. More than eight decades later, on the final night of the year 2022, that aphorism was more relevant than ever.
Henry County Daily Herald
FINAL: Georgia Pulls Off Late Game Heroics
Georgia played one of their worst four-quarter football games all season. Still, they managed to irk out a win over Ohio State in the final seconds to send the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national title.
Henry County Daily Herald
Ohio State’s 11–2 Season Shouldn’t Be Considered a Failure
Last summer Ryan Day offered up the words that are so easily used against him now: “Maybe at some places, 11–2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year. It isn’t at Ohio State.” He just went 11–2 again—this time with no Big Ten title, another rivalry loss to Michigan and a College Football Playoff loss. It was his second straight championship-free year. This will prompt some discussion of soul-searching in Columbus, and maybe somebody will mention the fact that Day’s record at Ohio State is 45–6.
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win
Georgia irked out a win over Ohio State in the closing seconds. Though they didn’t play their best football game, the reigning national champions once again showed up on the biggest stage.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State
ATLANTA — With 2:43 left on the clock, Stetson Bennett couldn't have written a better script to close out the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. "I told the guys in the huddle, you score a touchdown, you win the game," Bennett said.
Henry County Daily Herald
Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control
JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge welcomes more than 6,000 new residents
STOCKBRIDGE — With results of a Nov. 8 annexation referendum in full effect, Stockbridge has officially welcomed thousands of new residents into the city. Mayor Anthony Ford shared his excitement over the referendum’s success in a welcome letter to the residents.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County resident recalls police officer's efforts with hazardous driving conditions
STOCKBRIDGE — A dangerously icy situation became less hazardous for motorists driving along Fairview Road in Stockbridge last Tuesday. This was due to the efforts of a Henry County police officer who did not hesitate to take action to assist the motorists in their time of need. Amy Dutton,...
Comments / 0