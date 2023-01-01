ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played

After winning 2 "instant-classic" semi-final games, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to face off in the National Championship. This will be the 5th matchup all time between the 2 programs, a series that Georgia currently leads 4-0.
FORT WORTH, TX
Henry County Daily Herald

BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket

Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in the class. There was...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State

The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. That could not be any further from the truth this year....
COLUMBUS, OH
Henry County Daily Herald

National Championship Ticket Information

After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the Bulldogs' head coach.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Wins Ultimate Game of Inches to Survive Ohio State

ATLANTA — The term “game of inches” has been attached to college football since at least 1941, when it was attributed to Illinois coach Bob Zuppke. More than eight decades later, on the final night of the year 2022, that aphorism was more relevant than ever.
COLUMBUS, OH
Henry County Daily Herald

FINAL: Georgia Pulls Off Late Game Heroics

Georgia played one of their worst four-quarter football games all season. Still, they managed to irk out a win over Ohio State in the final seconds to send the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national title.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Ohio State’s 11–2 Season Shouldn’t Be Considered a Failure

Last summer Ryan Day offered up the words that are so easily used against him now: “Maybe at some places, 11–2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year. It isn’t at Ohio State.” He just went 11–2 again—this time with no Big Ten title, another rivalry loss to Michigan and a College Football Playoff loss. It was his second straight championship-free year. This will prompt some discussion of soul-searching in Columbus, and maybe somebody will mention the fact that Day’s record at Ohio State is 45–6.
COLUMBUS, OH
Henry County Daily Herald

Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control

JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge welcomes more than 6,000 new residents

STOCKBRIDGE — With results of a Nov. 8 annexation referendum in full effect, Stockbridge has officially welcomed thousands of new residents into the city. Mayor Anthony Ford shared his excitement over the referendum’s success in a welcome letter to the residents.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

