GFWC-West Side members volunteer at St. Vincent dePaul Kitchen
WILKES-BARRE — Members of GFWC-West Side recently helped serve a meal at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre.
As part of the club’s community service, members volunteer at the soup kitchen to help serve meals.
The GFWC-West Side members set up all the chairs, put the napkins and utensils together, and wiped off all the tables and chairs. Then each member is given a station to serve beverages, entrees and desserts.
The General Federation of Women’s club West Side is part of GFWC-Pennsylvania. GFWC is one of the world’s largest and oldest women’s volunteer service organizations. All members are dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service.
