Wilkes-barre, PA

GFWC-West Side members volunteer at St. Vincent dePaul Kitchen

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpQ64_0k09WZhf00
From left: Frank Colleran, cook at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen; GFWC-West Side club members Maggie Wallowak, Deidre Kaminski, Mary Ladish, Carol Herbert; and Michael Cianciotta, Director of St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen.

WILKES-BARRE — Members of GFWC-West Side recently helped serve a meal at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre.

As part of the club’s community service, members volunteer at the soup kitchen to help serve meals.

The GFWC-West Side members set up all the chairs, put the napkins and utensils together, and wiped off all the tables and chairs. Then each member is given a station to serve beverages, entrees and desserts.

The General Federation of Women’s club West Side is part of GFWC-Pennsylvania. GFWC is one of the world’s largest and oldest women’s volunteer service organizations. All members are dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service.

Times Leader

Times Leader

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

