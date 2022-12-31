GFWC-West Side members volunteer at St. Vincent dePaul Kitchen

From left: Frank Colleran, cook at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen; GFWC-West Side club members Maggie Wallowak, Deidre Kaminski, Mary Ladish, Carol Herbert; and Michael Cianciotta, Director of St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen.

WILKES-BARRE — Members of GFWC-West Side recently helped serve a meal at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre.

As part of the club’s community service, members volunteer at the soup kitchen to help serve meals.

The GFWC-West Side members set up all the chairs, put the napkins and utensils together, and wiped off all the tables and chairs. Then each member is given a station to serve beverages, entrees and desserts.

The General Federation of Women’s club West Side is part of GFWC-Pennsylvania. GFWC is one of the world’s largest and oldest women’s volunteer service organizations. All members are dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service.