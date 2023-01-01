Read full article on original website
Erick Rowan On Baron Corbin’s Dedication To Improve, Necessary Attitude For Recruited Athletes
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rowan discussed Baron Corbin and his dedication to improve, his own journey on the indie scene, and much more. You can check out some highlights from the...
NJPW Keeping Sasha Banks’ Wrestle Kingdom 17 Plans A Secret, AEW Future?
Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, will be appearing at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view on Wednesday as part of a lucrative deal that will fetch her $100,000 per appearance. Fightful Select is reporting that Varnado’s plans for Wrestle Kingdom are nothing short of a tight-kept secret, and no one...
Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year
Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
Cody Rhodes’ Return Reportedly Won’t Be A Surprise
As noted on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE began to hype up the pending return of Cody Rhodes, who has been sidelined for the past several months with a pectoral injury. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that the creative direction for Rhodes’ return ahead of WrestleMania 39 is not expected to be any sort of surprise.
WWE RAW News – Alexa Bliss DQ’d After Bloodying Bianca Belair During RAW Title Match
Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship on this week’s inaugural Monday Night RAW of 2023. However, The Goddess was disqualified for snapping and assaulting the referee and Belair. In the final moments of the match, Bliss battled Belair on the outside of the ring...
Shinsuke Nakamura Reflects On Facing The Great Muta
Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 this past Sunday. Nakamura defeated Great Muta by using his own mist against him. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Nakamura reflected on the match. “I guess the best way to describe it is that it was really...
Will Ospreay Comments On Potential WWE Crossover
Ahead of defending his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Will Ospreay was interviewed by Kevin Kellam of SK Wrestling. During the interview, Ospreay was asked about potential crossover matches and the ‘Forbidden Door.’. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Jon Moxley To Speak On AEW Dynamite, Matches Announced For NJPW Strong
Jon Moxley will address the AEW Galaxy on the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. AEW made the official announcement on Monday night, writing:. “This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!”
Top WWE Star Traveling To Japan To Support Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks will make her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th and she will have some supporters in town for it. Naomi is already in Japan for the show to support Banks, but she isn’t alone, as Pwinsider.com reports that Bayley will also be there for The Boss’ big moment.
Cody Rhodes Featured On New WWE WrestleMania 39 Advertising
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery after his WWE Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. WWE has once again hinted that Rhodes will return soon with the popular star now featured on the WrestleMania 39 advertising. As seen...
William Regal Is Officially Back With WWE
William Regal is back with WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling. Regal had an opt-out clause in his AEW contract, but AEW President Tony Khan had an option earlier than that, allowing Regal to leave the company early as requested. Regal wanted to return to WWE to be with his son in NXT and work with Triple H again.
Josh Alexander Set To Break Historic Record In Impact Wrestling, More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander is about to break a huge milestone within the company, as he looks set to become the longest-reigning champion in the history of the title’s lineage. Alexander, who currently sits at 254 days as champion, started his reign at Rebellion back in April...
Alex Hammerstone Discusses Being The Face Of MLW
Alex Hammerstone was recently interviewed by Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Hammerstone talked about being the MLW World Champion, and wanting to take the title to new heights. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being MLW World Champion:. “It’s definitely a...
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
Luke Hawx On Playing Stone Cold Steve Austin In Young Rock, Austin Giving Him Hope
Luke Hawx, who competes for NWA regularly, also landed the role of Stone Cold Steve Austin in NBC’s show “Young Rock.” The show covers the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Speaking to Deadspin, Hawx talked about how he landed the role of portraying Stone Cold Steve Austin in the series.
Natalya Calls World Of STARDOM Champion Giulia A ‘Dream Opponent’
WWE Superstar Natalya has labeled new World of STARDOM Champion Giulia as a ‘dream opponent.’. The former one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion tweeted a picture of Giulia celebrating her championship victory with the caption,. “A dream opponent, a dream match. @giulia0221g”. It’s worth noting that whilst a match between...
CM Punk FaceTimed Dax Harwood After Backstage Brawl At AEW All Out
On the inaugural episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, Dax discussed CM Punk in detail including the locker room atmosphere in AEW prior to the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022, being FaceTimed by the Second City Saint after the unfortunate incident, and his opinion on the integrity of journalism afterward.
Darby Allin Calls Upcoming TNT Title Match With Samoa Joe A ‘Full Circle’ Moment
AEW wrestler Darby Allin recently did an interview with Shawn Garrett of KIRO 7 News to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Allin discussed his upcoming TNT Title match with Samoa Joe on Dynamite this week, working under Sting, and convincing AEW President Tony Khan to sign Nick Wayne. You can...
Will Ospreay On His Title Defense vs. Kenny Omega, More
Ahead of defending his title against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay was interviewed by Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Ospreay touched on his title defense against The Cleaner, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada, a potential...
Konnan Doesn’t Believe FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
During the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, AAA booker Konnan commented on the status of FTR in AEW and whether he believes they are being held back by Tony Khan’s booking. He said,. “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick...
